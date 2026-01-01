New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
New account fraud, also called signup fraud, is when fraudsters create fake or duplicate accounts on a platform, usually at scale rather than one at a time. Attackers run scripts, cycle through email addresses, and use synthetic or stolen identity data to spin up as many new identities as possible, all to pose as many distinct people. Common forms include incentive abuse like farming promo codes and referral bonuses, ban evasion to return after removal, spam and manipulation such as fake reviews and rigged polls, limited resource exploitation like scalping concert tickets, and outcome rigging in games or bets by controlling multiple accounts.
The impact goes well beyond operational headaches. Fake accounts drain resources by milking free tiers, signup discounts, and referral programs, while skewing conversion metrics, inventory forecasting, and usage stats with noise instead of real demand. They distort credibility signals when one person controls dozens of identities to game reviews, ratings, contests, and giveaways, eroding brand trust. They also degrade the user experience, since fraudsters use fake accounts to spam, harass, and sow toxicity, and without a reliable way to permanently ban repeat offenders a platform can become hostile enough to drive real users away.
Common defenses each have gaps: email and phone verification add friction but do not stop attackers with bulk email or SIM access, IP limits miss proxies and can block legitimate users sharing a network, and CAPTCHAs frustrate real users while sophisticated bots get through. Fingerprint takes a quieter approach by assigning a stable, unique Visitor ID to each browser and device that holds even when the user clears cookies, changes IP, or browses in private mode, so you can recognize a device that has already created accounts and apply your own per-device thresholds at signup. Smart Signals add risk context to each attempt, with Bot Detection flagging the automated scripts behind mass account creation, Proxy Detection surfacing attempts to hide origin, and browser tampering and virtual machine signals flagging manipulated environments. New account fraud affects nearly any platform with open signups, especially ecommerce, fintech, gaming, gambling, and SaaS.
How to implement it
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Count how many accounts link to each Visitor ID at signup to recognize a device creating multiple accounts, and block or step up past your threshold.
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Use Bot Detection to block automated signups, the common tactic behind programmatically creating large volumes of fake accounts.
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Use Velocity Signals with linked ID to flag a burst of signups tied to one Visitor ID in a short window, a strong sign of scripted or coordinated account creation.
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Check the Factory Reset timestamp: a reset minutes or hours before signup strongly suggests the device was wiped to manufacture a clean identity.
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Use Cloned App Detection on Android to flag duplicate instances of your app on one device, a common way to spin up many signups that each look like a separate new customer.
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Use Proximity Detection to surface device farms, where many devices clustered in one location each create accounts that look like separate, distinct users.
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Check Proxy Detection, Virtual Machine Detection, and Browser Tampering to flag signups from environments built to hide origin or manipulate identification.
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Use Privacy-Focused Settings Detection as context on web when a new signup presents an unstable Visitor ID: Firefox Resist Fingerprinting or Brave blocking can affect identification without implying abuse on its own.
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On mobile, check Android Emulator and iOS Simulator Detection to catch bulk account creation from emulated devices.
Which signals to check
Primary · 7
Related reading
- What Is New Account Fraud & How to Prevent It Blog
- New Account Fraud Tutorial Docs
- What is account creation fraud? How to prevent it Blog
- 8 Key Techniques to Prevent Spam Accounts on Your Site Blog
- How to Prevent Multi-Accounting and Stop Fraud Blog
- How new account fraud hurts gaming & gambling sites Blog
- New Account Fraud Prevention Demo
Also known as
new account fraud · signup fraud · account creation fraud · fake account fraud · synthetic account detection · fraudulent signup detection · fake profile detection · mass signup detection · bulk account creation · ban evasion
Related use cases
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Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Synthetic identity fraud
Catch fabricated identities, stitched together from real and fake personal data, by recognizing when many supposedly distinct applicants trace back to a single device or a cluster of co-located devices.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +1
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Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
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Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
14 signals Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1