New account fraud, also called signup fraud, is when fraudsters create fake or duplicate accounts on a platform, usually at scale rather than one at a time. Attackers run scripts, cycle through email addresses, and use synthetic or stolen identity data to spin up as many new identities as possible, all to pose as many distinct people. Common forms include incentive abuse like farming promo codes and referral bonuses, ban evasion to return after removal, spam and manipulation such as fake reviews and rigged polls, limited resource exploitation like scalping concert tickets, and outcome rigging in games or bets by controlling multiple accounts.

The impact goes well beyond operational headaches. Fake accounts drain resources by milking free tiers, signup discounts, and referral programs, while skewing conversion metrics, inventory forecasting, and usage stats with noise instead of real demand. They distort credibility signals when one person controls dozens of identities to game reviews, ratings, contests, and giveaways, eroding brand trust. They also degrade the user experience, since fraudsters use fake accounts to spam, harass, and sow toxicity, and without a reliable way to permanently ban repeat offenders a platform can become hostile enough to drive real users away.

Common defenses each have gaps: email and phone verification add friction but do not stop attackers with bulk email or SIM access, IP limits miss proxies and can block legitimate users sharing a network, and CAPTCHAs frustrate real users while sophisticated bots get through. Fingerprint takes a quieter approach by assigning a stable, unique Visitor ID to each browser and device that holds even when the user clears cookies, changes IP, or browses in private mode, so you can recognize a device that has already created accounts and apply your own per-device thresholds at signup. Smart Signals add risk context to each attempt, with Bot Detection flagging the automated scripts behind mass account creation, Proxy Detection surfacing attempts to hide origin, and browser tampering and virtual machine signals flagging manipulated environments. New account fraud affects nearly any platform with open signups, especially ecommerce, fintech, gaming, gambling, and SaaS.