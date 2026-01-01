All signals

Incognito Detection

Incognito Detection identifies when a visitor is browsing in a private or incognito mode window across all major browsers (Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Brave, Samsung Browser). While incognito mode itself is not fraud, it is a common signal in multi-accounting and paywall circumvention patterns.

  • Anonymity & privacy
  • Web
View API reference

What it returns

API field
incognito
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when a private browsing mode is active. Note: may produce false results inside iframes.

Supporting signal in 5 use cases

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