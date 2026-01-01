Incognito Detection
Incognito Detection identifies when a visitor is browsing in a private or incognito mode window across all major browsers (Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Brave, Samsung Browser). While incognito mode itself is not fraud, it is a common signal in multi-accounting and paywall circumvention patterns.
- Anonymity & privacy
- Web
What it returns
- API field
- incognito
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when a private browsing mode is active. Note: may produce false results inside iframes.
Supporting signal in 5 use cases
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Paywall enforcement
Enforce metered, freemium, or hard paywalls by recognizing returning visitors and counting content views per device, even across incognito and cleared cookies.
8 signals EdTech, Media
- Access Control
- Data Protection
- +1
-
Refund abuse
Detect serial refund and return abusers, even when they spread activity across new accounts and cleared cookies.
8 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
-
Review fraud
Detect fake reviews posted from the same device across many accounts or generated by bots.
11 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
- +1
-
Survey fraud
Detect duplicate survey submissions from the same device and automated responses from bots that corrupts data and drains incentives.
11 signals Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +2