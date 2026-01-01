Review fraud is the posting of fake reviews to manipulate the reputation of a product, service, or company. It comes in two forms: fake positive reviews, where someone buys or generates five-star ratings to inflate their own rankings and sales, and fake negative reviews, where low ratings are used to damage a competitor, called review bombing when done at volume. The scale is large enough that major platforms remove reviews by the hundreds of millions each year, and fake reviews are estimated to influence well over a hundred billion dollars in global spending. Beyond misleading shoppers, review fraud drives returns, customer complaints, regulatory action, and a hard-to-measure loss of trust when products do not match their ratings.

Review fraud reaches a platform through several channels, and they are not equally visible to any one tool. Some fake reviews are written by real people paid a commission to buy an item and leave a five-star rating, and AI now generates realistic review text at scale, both of which are best caught by content-level methods like sentiment and language analysis, network analysis of reviewer-product clusters, and manual moderation. Other fake reviews are produced by scripts that create an account, post a review, and repeat, often hiding behind VPNs, cleared cookies, browser tampering, or CAPTCHA-solving services. This automated, repeat-device side is where device intelligence contributes.

Fingerprint supports a layered review-fraud defense by adding device-level signal to the content and network analysis a platform already runs. It assigns each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when cookies are cleared, IPs change, or browsers are tampered with, so a platform can recognize suspicious patterns like one device creating many accounts in a short window or posting reviews across multiple accounts, and block a known offender at the device level regardless of which account they switch to. Bot Detection flags reviews submitted by automated tools, while Suspect Score add risk context to gate suspicious submissions with step-up verification while leaving genuine reviewers untouched. Review fraud most affects e-commerce marketplaces and any platform whose ratings and reviews drive purchasing decisions, including app stores, travel and hospitality, and local business directories.