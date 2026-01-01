All signals

VPN Detection

VPN Detection uses multiple methods to identify visitors using VPNs — including timezone mismatches, known commercial VPN provider signatures, OS/IP stack inconsistencies, and detection of anonymizing relay services like iCloud Private Relay. Confidence levels let you distinguish clear VPN usage from subtle mismatches.

  • Anonymity & privacy
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
vpn
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when any VPN method fires. Related fields: vpn_confidence (high/medium/low), vpn_ml_score (0–1), vpn_origin_timezone (IANA), vpn_origin_country (ISO 3166), and vpn_methods flags (timezone_mismatch, public_vpn, auxiliary_mobile, os_mismatch, relay, ml_prediction).

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 3 use cases

Supporting signal in 24 use cases

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