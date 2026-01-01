Affiliate fraud

Affiliate and referral fraud happens when someone games a referral, affiliate, or welcome-bonus program to collect payouts they never legitimately earned. The most common version is self-referral: one person spins up many accounts, often with bots, location-masking tools, or fresh emails, so a single fraudster looks like dozens of distinct "new customers" referring each other and claiming bonuses. Related variants include bot-driven fake signups that manufacture conversions at scale, referral farming through networks of sock-puppet accounts, and account cycling to repeatedly trigger first-time perks.

Fingerprint addresses the identity side of that problem, where a single actor poses as many people. It gives every browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when someone clears cookies, switches emails, or changes IPs, so a program can see when a cluster of supposedly independent referrals all trace back to the same device or a small group of devices. That overlap is the clearest sign the "new customers" are one person wearing many hats, and it lets a business withhold or claw back bonuses, commissions, and discounts before they are paid rather than after. Pairing the Visitor ID with bot detection further separates automated signup farming from real referrals.

Affiliate and referral fraud most affects businesses that run growth incentives, including ecommerce, SaaS, marketing platforms, and gaming and gambling sites with signup bonuses. There, it drains marketing budget on conversions that were never real, hands out unearned discounts and commissions, pollutes the attribution and growth metrics teams use to decide where to spend, and ties up staff in clawbacks and partner disputes that erode trust in the program itself.