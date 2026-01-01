Affiliate fraud
Detect fraud in affiliate and referral programs, where the same device or person fakes new customers to collect unearned payouts and commissions.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Affiliate and referral fraud happens when someone games a referral, affiliate, or welcome-bonus program to collect payouts they never legitimately earned. The most common version is self-referral: one person spins up many accounts, often with bots, location-masking tools, or fresh emails, so a single fraudster looks like dozens of distinct "new customers" referring each other and claiming bonuses. Related variants include bot-driven fake signups that manufacture conversions at scale, referral farming through networks of sock-puppet accounts, and account cycling to repeatedly trigger first-time perks.
Fingerprint addresses the identity side of that problem, where a single actor poses as many people. It gives every browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when someone clears cookies, switches emails, or changes IPs, so a program can see when a cluster of supposedly independent referrals all trace back to the same device or a small group of devices. That overlap is the clearest sign the "new customers" are one person wearing many hats, and it lets a business withhold or claw back bonuses, commissions, and discounts before they are paid rather than after. Pairing the Visitor ID with bot detection further separates automated signup farming from real referrals.
Affiliate and referral fraud most affects businesses that run growth incentives, including ecommerce, SaaS, marketing platforms, and gaming and gambling sites with signup bonuses. There, it drains marketing budget on conversions that were never real, hands out unearned discounts and commissions, pollutes the attribution and growth metrics teams use to decide where to spend, and ties up staff in clawbacks and partner disputes that erode trust in the program itself.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint at referral signup and conversion events before crediting a partner. Store the Visitor ID with account and conversion data in your database and compare repeat signups or conversions from the same device.
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On affiliate landing pages and signup flows, check Bot Detection to block scripted referral fraud before a conversion is recorded.
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Use Velocity Signals to flag one Visitor ID generating an unusual number of conversions or linked accounts in a short window. Send accounts as a linked ID so they are counted per device.
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Check VPN and Proxy Detection to catch fraudsters masking IP and device reuse so repeat signups look like different people in different places.
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Use Cloned App Detection on Android to flag duplicate app instances generating fake referral conversions that look like distinct new customers.
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On mobile, check Android Emulator and iOS Simulator Detection; on web check Browser Tampering, to catch fraudsters faking fresh devices to defeat device-reuse detection.
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Use Suspect Score as a composite risk value to prioritize which suspected conversions to hold, review, or reject before paying out.
Which signals to check
Also known as
affiliate abuse · referral fraud · referral abuse · self-referral fraud · fake referrals · referral farming · cookie stuffing · affiliate payout fraud · commission fraud · signup bonus abuse · welcome bonus abuse · promo abuse
Related use cases
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Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
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Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity