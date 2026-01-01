Marketing
Catch click fraud, lead fraud, and incentive abuse in acquisition and marketing flows.
5 use cases
Use cases5 use cases
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Affiliate fraud
Detect fraud in affiliate and referral programs, where the same device or person fakes new customers to collect unearned payouts and commissions.
11 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
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Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
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Content engagement fraud
Detect fake views, streams, plays, and follower or leaderboard inflation driven by bots and device farms.
11 signals Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Behavior Risk
- +1
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Survey fraud
Detect duplicate survey submissions from the same device and automated responses from bots that corrupts data and drains incentives.
11 signals Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +2