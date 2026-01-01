All signals

Proxy Detection

Proxy Detection identifies whether the visitor is connecting through a residential or datacenter proxy provider. Residential proxies are harder to detect than datacenter proxies because they borrow the IP reputation of real household connections. Confidence levels help you calibrate how aggressively to act.

  • Anonymity & privacy
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
proxy
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when the IP is used by a residential or data center proxy. Related fields: proxy_confidence (high/medium/low), proxy_ml_score (0–1), and proxy_details with proxy_type (residential, data_center, or unknown), provider, and last_seen_at.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 3 use cases

Supporting signal in 28 use cases

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