Region blocking
Block or limit access from restricted regions for compliance or licensing, catching users who mask their true location with a VPN, proxy, or spoofed device settings.
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Overview
Region blocking is restricting or limiting access to a site or app based on a visitor's location, usually to meet legal, regulatory, or licensing requirements. The need spans many regulated industries: crypto and financial platforms must honor sanctions from bodies like OFAC and anti-money-laundering directives that bar certain countries, streaming services enforce region-specific content licenses, online gambling operators navigate national and state rules about where play is legal, and other regulated content faces age-verification and censorship mandates. Getting it wrong risks fines, audits, revoked licenses, reputational damage, and in some cases criminal charges, and because sanctions and rules shift constantly, enforcement also means proving compliance to regulators with a clear audit trail.
The usual starting point is geo-IP blocking: check a visitor's IP against a location database and drop or limit traffic from restricted regions at the firewall, CDN, or application layer. It is a reasonable first line of defense but far from foolproof. Visitors who want access route around it with VPNs, proxies, or Tor to mask their real location, and geolocation databases themselves can misclassify an IP or place someone far from where they actually are. Strict compliance therefore depends on layering several detection methods rather than trusting IP alone, including VPN and proxy detection, time zone and network consistency checks, and device-signal analysis, so both false positives that block legitimate users and false negatives that let restricted users through are reduced.
Fingerprint contributes to this layered approach as part of the browser and device signal checks. It reports IP Geolocation to estimate where a visitor actually is, and Smart Signals expose attempts to fake that location: VPN Detection and Proxy Detection flag connections routed to appear elsewhere, Geolocation Spoofing Detection catches spoofed device location, and an inconsistency such as an IP in one country against a device time zone in another is a strong spoofing indicator. Because Fingerprint also returns clear, audit-friendly JSON for each identification request, the signals that drove a block can be logged as evidence for regulators. Region blocking is most relevant to online gambling, fintech and crypto, streaming and other licensed media, and regulated services like telemedicine.
How to implement it
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Use VPN Detection and Geolocation Spoofing Detection to catch visitors masking their location to slip past the geo-IP block.
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Use Proxy Detection to flag connections routed through proxies or anonymizing data centers used to appear in an allowed region.
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Use IP Geolocation to determine the visitor's location and block or limit access when it falls in a restricted region.
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Log the signals behind each block, including IP Geolocation, detected location-masking, and timestamps, so you can prove enforcement to regulators during an audit.
Which signals to check
Supporting · 1
Related reading
Also known as
region blocking · geo-blocking · geo-restriction enforcement · country blocking · IP-based access restriction · sanctions enforcement · geo-compliance · geographic access control · jurisdiction blocking
Related use cases
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Geo-restricted content bypass
Catch viewers who route through a VPN or proxy, or spoof their device location, to unlock streaming catalogs, live events, or other content licensed only for a different region.
6 signals Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
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Regional pricing fraud
Catch shoppers who switch on a VPN or proxy to pose as buyers in a cheaper country and claim discounts they are not entitled to.
8 signals E-Commerce, EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Geo Risk
- Revenue Protection
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Impossible travel
Catch logins to one account from locations too far apart to travel between in the time elapsed, a strong sign of account takeover, credential sharing, or proxy-based attacks.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +1