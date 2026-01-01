All signals

Geolocation Spoofing Detection

Geolocation Spoofing Detection identifies when a device's reported GPS coordinates have been artificially altered using location spoofing apps or developer tools. Requires that the app has location permissions granted. Used in geo-blocked content, gambling compliance, and delivery fraud scenarios.

  • Geolocation
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
location_spoofing
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when the device's reported location appears to be spoofed. Requires location permissions.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 2 use cases

Supporting signal in 5 use cases

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