Geolocation Spoofing Detection
Geolocation Spoofing Detection identifies when a device's reported GPS coordinates have been artificially altered using location spoofing apps or developer tools. Requires that the app has location permissions granted. Used in geo-blocked content, gambling compliance, and delivery fraud scenarios.
- Geolocation
- Mobile
What it returns
- API field
- location_spoofing
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when the device's reported location appears to be spoofed. Requires location permissions.
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 2 use cases
-
Geo-restricted content bypass
Catch viewers who route through a VPN or proxy, or spoof their device location, to unlock streaming catalogs, live events, or other content licensed only for a different region.
6 signals Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
-
Region blocking
Block or limit access from restricted regions for compliance or licensing, catching users who mask their true location with a VPN, proxy, or spoofed device settings.
5 signals Fintech, Food Delivery, Gambling, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
Supporting signal in 5 use cases
-
Account sharing
Detect when subscription or seat-based credentials are shared across more users and devices than a plan allows, protecting recurring revenue.
6 signals EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Access Control
- Account Integrity
- +1
-
Age verification
Strengthen age gating by recognizing a device that already failed an age check and flagging location masking used to dodge jurisdiction rules.
5 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
- +1
-
Content protection
Limit premium content playback and downloads on jailbroken or rooted devices to curb piracy capture and protect licensed media.
9 signals Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Device Integrity
- +1
-
Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
-
Regional pricing fraud
Catch shoppers who switch on a VPN or proxy to pose as buyers in a cheaper country and claim discounts they are not entitled to.
8 signals E-Commerce, EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Geo Risk
- Revenue Protection