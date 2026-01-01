Regional pricing, also called localized or purchasing-power pricing, is the practice of charging different prices for the same product in different markets, lowering prices in lower-income regions to widen access while capturing more of each market. Regional pricing fraud, also known as price arbitrage, is when someone in a higher-priced region flips on a VPN or proxy to appear in a cheaper region and buy at the lower price. It shows up most in subscription software and SaaS, streaming and other media, gaming storefronts like Steam, online courses, travel, and e-commerce. A related variant is cross-region account resale, where a fraudster buys a subscription cheaply in one region and resells access to users in higher-priced markets.

The core problem is that the IP address, the usual basis for regional pricing, is exactly what VPNs and proxies easily change. IP geolocation reports where the VPN exit node sits, not where the person actually is, and with VPN use becoming more common, IP alone is a weak basis for a pricing decision. Fingerprint closes that gap with VPN Detection as the featured signal: it flags connections to known VPN providers and tell-tale inconsistencies, such as a device time zone or operating system setting that does not match the country the IP claims, and returns a boolean with a confidence level plus the methods that fired and the originating time zone and country. VPNs are legitimate and common, so the right response is to withhold or recalculate the regional discount and charge the correct price for the visitor's true location, keeping pricing fair without punishing privacy-conscious users. Paired with IP Geolocation for the claimed location, this lets a business separate a genuine local customer from someone tunneling in from a pricier region. On mobile, Geolocation Spoofing Detection catches faked GPS coordinates used for the same purpose.