Regional pricing fraud
Catch shoppers who switch on a VPN or proxy to pose as buyers in a cheaper country and claim discounts they are not entitled to.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Regional pricing, also called localized or purchasing-power pricing, is the practice of charging different prices for the same product in different markets, lowering prices in lower-income regions to widen access while capturing more of each market. Regional pricing fraud, also known as price arbitrage, is when someone in a higher-priced region flips on a VPN or proxy to appear in a cheaper region and buy at the lower price. It shows up most in subscription software and SaaS, streaming and other media, gaming storefronts like Steam, online courses, travel, and e-commerce. A related variant is cross-region account resale, where a fraudster buys a subscription cheaply in one region and resells access to users in higher-priced markets.
The core problem is that the IP address, the usual basis for regional pricing, is exactly what VPNs and proxies easily change. IP geolocation reports where the VPN exit node sits, not where the person actually is, and with VPN use becoming more common, IP alone is a weak basis for a pricing decision. Fingerprint closes that gap with VPN Detection as the featured signal: it flags connections to known VPN providers and tell-tale inconsistencies, such as a device time zone or operating system setting that does not match the country the IP claims, and returns a boolean with a confidence level plus the methods that fired and the originating time zone and country. VPNs are legitimate and common, so the right response is to withhold or recalculate the regional discount and charge the correct price for the visitor's true location, keeping pricing fair without punishing privacy-conscious users. Paired with IP Geolocation for the claimed location, this lets a business separate a genuine local customer from someone tunneling in from a pricier region. On mobile, Geolocation Spoofing Detection catches faked GPS coordinates used for the same purpose.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint on the pricing or checkout page before regional price is shown. Check IP Geolocation against the selected region and use Proxy Detection and VPN Detection to reveal location manipulation.
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On mobile, use Geolocation Spoofing Detection to catch faked GPS, and check VPN time zone mismatch and OS mismatch signals where an IP in a cheap region conflicts with the device's real time zone or settings.
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Use the Visitor ID to spot one device buying or activating the same subscription across several regions, a sign of cross-region account resale to higher-priced markets.
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Use Bot Detection to deny discounted pricing to automated checkouts, and use Suspect Score to flag risky regional-pricing requests for review rather than auto-denying them.
Which signals to check
Primary · 3
Related reading
- Tutorial: Outsmarting VPNs - prevent regional pricing fraud with true location detection Blog
- Regional Pricing Enforcement Tutorial Docs
- How to Detect a VPN to Prevent Fraud in 2026 Blog
- How to Detect Location Spoofing and Prevent Fraud Blog
- How to Use IP Geolocation for Fraud Detection Blog
- VPN Detection Demo
Also known as
regional pricing fraud · regional pricing abuse · price arbitrage · geo pricing fraud · localized pricing abuse · purchasing power parity abuse · PPP pricing abuse · VPN pricing fraud · location spoofing for discounts · geo-pricing circumvention · cross-region pricing abuse · currency arbitrage
Related use cases
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Geo-restricted content bypass
Catch viewers who route through a VPN or proxy, or spoof their device location, to unlock streaming catalogs, live events, or other content licensed only for a different region.
6 signals Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
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Region blocking
Block or limit access from restricted regions for compliance or licensing, catching users who mask their true location with a VPN, proxy, or spoofed device settings.
5 signals Fintech, Food Delivery, Gambling, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
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Account sharing
Detect when subscription or seat-based credentials are shared across more users and devices than a plan allows, protecting recurring revenue.
6 signals EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Access Control
- Account Integrity
- +1