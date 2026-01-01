Overview
EdTech
Protect accounts, trials, and access in education products.
3 use cases
Use cases3 use cases
-
Account sharing
Detect when subscription or seat-based credentials are shared across more users and devices than a plan allows, protecting recurring revenue.
6 signals EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Access Control
- Account Integrity
- +1
-
Paywall enforcement
Enforce metered, freemium, or hard paywalls by recognizing returning visitors and counting content views per device, even across incognito and cleared cookies.
8 signals EdTech, Media
- Access Control
- Data Protection
- +1
-
Regional pricing fraud
Catch shoppers who switch on a VPN or proxy to pose as buyers in a cheaper country and claim discounts they are not entitled to.
8 signals E-Commerce, EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Geo Risk
- Revenue Protection
Ready to identify?
Start building with a free trial or speak to an expert to explore our Enterprise plan.