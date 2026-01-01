Age verification
Strengthen age gating by recognizing a device that already failed an age check and flagging location masking used to dodge jurisdiction rules.
Fingerprint fit Supporting signal
Overview
Age verification enforces that a visitor meets a legal minimum age before accessing age-restricted products or content such as gambling, alcohol and tobacco, or adult material. It is distinct from region blocking, which honors sanctions and legal restrictions, and from geo-restricted content, which enforces territory licensing: here the obligation is age, and the regulatory consequences for getting it wrong are severe. A simple age gate (a self-declared date of birth) satisfies almost no regulator, which is why high-risk activities require real verification through government ID, database checks, or biometric age estimation.
Those document and identity checks are the load-bearing control, confirming a real age tied to a real person. Device intelligence supports the enforcement layer around them. The persistent Visitor ID lets you recognize when a device that already failed or abandoned an age check returns to try again under a fresh account, a pattern self-declaration alone cannot catch. IP Geolocation, VPN, and Proxy Detection surface visitors masking their location to appear in a more permissive jurisdiction, and on mobile Geolocation Spoofing Detection flags faked GPS used for the same purpose. None of this establishes a person's age on its own, so it belongs alongside verified age checks: as a reason to require or repeat verification and to deny easy retries, not as a substitute.
This matters most to gambling and betting, age-restricted e-commerce, and media and gaming with mature content. The cost of failure is regulatory fines, license suspension, and reputational damage, plus the underlying harm of minors reaching restricted services. Use device signals to make age gating harder to bypass and to route high-risk sessions back into proper verification.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint at the age gate before granting access. Store failed verification Visitor IDs in your database, linked to the account when logged in, so repeat attempts from the same device are recognized.
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Use IP Geolocation with VPN and Proxy Detection to flag visitors masking their location to appear in a more permissive jurisdiction for age-restricted access.
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On mobile, use Geolocation Spoofing Detection to catch faked GPS used to defeat jurisdiction-based age rules.
Which signals to check
Primary · 1
Supporting · 4
Also known as
age verification · age gating · age assurance · age check · minimum age enforcement · underage access prevention · age restricted content · KYC age check · gambling age verification · alcohol age verification
Related use cases
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Region blocking
Block or limit access from restricted regions for compliance or licensing, catching users who mask their true location with a VPN, proxy, or spoofed device settings.
5 signals Fintech, Food Delivery, Gambling, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
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Geo-restricted content bypass
Catch viewers who route through a VPN or proxy, or spoof their device location, to unlock streaming catalogs, live events, or other content licensed only for a different region.
6 signals Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
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Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Trust & Safety
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New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1