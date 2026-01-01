Scalping and inventory hoarding
Stop bots from buying up or holding limited-release inventory by tying every cart, checkout, and queue spot to a persistent Visitor ID.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Scalping and inventory hoarding are bot-driven attacks that target limited or high-demand inventory the moment it goes on sale. In scalping, automated bots race real shoppers to buy up everything from concert and event tickets to game consoles and collectibles, then resell them at a markup. Inventory hoarding, also called denial of inventory and classified by OWASP as OAT-021, is the close cousin: instead of completing a purchase, bots repeatedly add scarce items to carts or take queue and reservation slots and hold them, so the product shows as sold out and real customers cannot buy it. Both create artificial scarcity. During limited drops, bot operators run fake accounts, residential proxies, and full browsers so each request looks like a separate legitimate buyer.
The hard part is that this abuse exploits ordinary purchase logic rather than breaking in, and limits tied to an account, email, or IP are trivial to evade because all three are cheap to recreate or rotate. Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists through cleared cookies, incognito mode, new accounts, and rotating IPs, so a business can count carts, checkouts, and queue spots per device instead of per disposable identifier and enforce a real per-device limit on a drop. Bot Detection flags the automation behind bots, including headless browsers and frameworks so scripted checkouts can be challenged before they complete. Velocity Signals surface one Visitor ID cycling through an abnormal number of purchases, accounts, IPs, or checkouts in a short window, the clearest behavioral signature of a scalping or hoarding run.
The key distinction from most fraud defenses is the response: the goal is to limit purchases and keep access fair, not to block users outright, so over-limit buyers are capped, throttled, or sent to verification rather than denied entry. Scalping and inventory hoarding hit any business that sells scarce, high-demand goods on a timed release, especially e-commerce and retail, event ticketing and other media, and gaming hardware and limited in-game items. Left unchecked, they shut genuine customers out, fuel inflated resale markets, distort demand and inventory signals, strain infrastructure during peak launches, and erode trust in the brand and the fairness of the sale.
How to implement it
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Link every purchase, cart hold, and queue spot to its Visitor ID, then enforce a per-person limit by counting against that ID rather than per account or IP, which scalpers reset by cycling cookies, emails, and proxies.
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Use Bot Detection to block or challenge automated add-to-cart and checkout calls during a release, since sneaker and ticket bots drive the bulk of traffic on limited drops.
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Use Velocity Signals to flag one Visitor ID racking up an unusual number of purchases, accounts, IPs, or checkouts in a short window, the signature of a scalping or hoarding run.
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Use High-Activity Device to surface devices far more active than a real shopper during a drop, and check Proxy, IP Blocklist, and Browser Tampering to catch operators behind residential proxies and anti-detect browsers.
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Use Suspect Score to fold the signals into one risk value per checkout and set thresholds to allow, hold, or challenge.
Which signals to check
Also known as
scalping · scalper bots · sneaker bots · ticket bots · grinch bots · inventory hoarding · denial of inventory · inventory exhaustion · hold all attack · seat spinning · hoarder bots · shopping bots · bulk buying bots · automated checkout bots · purchase limit bypass · limited drop abuse · retail bots
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