High Activity Device
High Activity Device detects visitors whose devices generate abnormally high visit volumes relative to your application's normal traffic — specifically, the top 2% (98th percentile) by daily visits. It does not require comparing against other signals and is useful as a lightweight anomaly flag before committing to heavier evaluations.
- Automation
- Web
- Mobile
What it returns
- API field
- high_activity_device
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true if this device exceeds the 98th percentile of daily visit frequency for your application.
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 7 use cases
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Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Payment Fraud
-
Content engagement fraud
Detect fake views, streams, plays, and follower or leaderboard inflation driven by bots and device farms.
11 signals Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Behavior Risk
- +1
-
Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
-
Gift card fraud
Catch gift card code brute forcing, stolen-card purchases, and post-takeover draining by linking attempts to the device behind them.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
- +1
-
SMS pumping
Detect bots and abusive devices flooding an OTP or verification form to trigger high volumes of paid SMS to revenue-share numbers, before the messages are sent.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Telecom Abuse
-
Web scraping
Identify and throttle automated scrapers harvesting your content, pricing, or data at scale, even when they spoof user agents, rotate proxies, and run headless browsers.
12 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Data Protection
- +1
Supporting signal in 14 use cases
-
Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
-
Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
14 signals Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Loan fraud
Detect devices behind fraudulent loan applications, from one device filing many under stolen or synthetic identities to bots submitting at scale.
12 signals Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +1
-
Loyalty fraud
Protect rewards programs from account takeovers that drain or transfer points and from fake or duplicate accounts that farm signup, referral, and earning bonuses, by tying every login and redemption to a persistent Visitor ID.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, Gaming, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +2
-
Mobile game cheating
Spot players using rooted or jailbroken devices, runtime hooking, or emulators and simulators to cheat, mod the client, or farm progress in mobile games.
10 signals Gambling, Gaming
- Behavior Risk
- Device Integrity
-
Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Refund abuse
Detect serial refund and return abusers, even when they spread activity across new accounts and cleared cookies.
8 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
-
Review fraud
Detect fake reviews posted from the same device across many accounts or generated by bots.
11 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
- +1
-
Scalping and inventory hoarding
Stop bots from buying up or holding limited-release inventory by tying every cart, checkout, and queue spot to a persistent Visitor ID.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Revenue Protection
- +1
-
Survey fraud
Detect duplicate survey submissions from the same device and automated responses from bots that corrupts data and drains incentives.
11 signals Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +2
-
Transaction risk
Score a payment or checkout in real time using device and session signals, so you can approve trusted transactions, step up the uncertain ones, and challenge the risky ones.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Travel
- Payment Fraud