All signals

High Activity Device

High Activity Device detects visitors whose devices generate abnormally high visit volumes relative to your application's normal traffic — specifically, the top 2% (98th percentile) by daily visits. It does not require comparing against other signals and is useful as a lightweight anomaly flag before committing to heavier evaluations.

  • Automation
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
high_activity_device
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true if this device exceeds the 98th percentile of daily visit frequency for your application.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 7 use cases

Supporting signal in 14 use cases

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