SMS pumping
Detect bots and abusive devices flooding an OTP or verification form to trigger high volumes of paid SMS to revenue-share numbers, before the messages are sent.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
SMS pumping, also called artificially inflated traffic (AIT) or SMS toll fraud, is a scheme where a fraudster abuses a business's own SMS workflows to generate paid message volume they profit from. The attacker targets a public-facing endpoint that triggers an outbound SMS, most often a one-time password or verification flow, but increasingly also app-download links, surveys, and promo signups, and uses bots or scripts to fire that workflow over and over against phone numbers they control. Those numbers sit on premium-rate or revenue-share routes provided by a complicit carrier, so for every message the business is billed to deliver, the fraudster takes a cut. Unlike many attacks, this requires no system compromise: the endpoint is working exactly as designed, just at a fraudulent scale. Telltale signs include a spike in SMS volume with no matching user growth, low or zero verification conversion, and requests hitting sequential numbers in the same range. AIT is estimated to account for a meaningful share of all international A2P SMS traffic and costs businesses heavily, so any company using SMS OTPs is exposed, especially fintech, ecommerce, gaming, and other SaaS platforms with high-volume verification flows.
The layered defense combines controls a business owns, like rate limits on its own endpoints, OTP cooldowns, and carrier-side route or destination-range blocking, with a way to tell automated and abusive requests apart from real users before a message is ever sent. This is where device intelligence fits.
Fingerprint helps decide whether to send a given SMS by identifying the device behind the request in real time. Bot Detection flags automated browsers and scripts driving the request volume, so a business can block or throttle SMS to non-human traffic, which removes the main engine of SMS pumping. Its persistent Visitor ID, stable across cleared cookies and changing IPs, lets a business spot a single device firing verification requests against many different phone numbers, apply OTP cooldowns, and skip re-verifying known good devices to cut both fraud and cost.
How to implement it
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Use Bot Detection to block or throttle SMS requests coming from automated browsers and scripts, removing the automation that drives SMS pumping volume.
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Count distinct phone numbers tied to each Visitor ID and flag a single device firing verification requests against many different numbers, a core SMS pumping pattern.
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Apply OTP cooldowns keyed to the Visitor ID, and skip re-verifying devices with a recent history of legitimate use to cut both SMS cost and abuse.
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Use Velocity Signals to surface a burst of SMS requests from one device in a short window, then rate-limit or challenge before more messages are sent.
Which signals to check
Also known as
SMS pumping · SMS pumping fraud · artificially inflated traffic · AIT · SMS toll fraud · OTP pumping · SMS 2FA premium rate fraud · international revenue share fraud · IRSF · SMS monetization attack
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