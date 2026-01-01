Loyalty fraud is the abuse of rewards and loyalty programs, where airline miles, hotel points, retail rewards, and credit card points carry real monetary value as a soft currency. These programs are an attractive target because they often run on weaker password-only security than payments and lack real-time balance monitoring, so theft can go unnoticed until the points are gone. The abuse falls into two broad mechanisms. The burn side is account takeover: an attacker signs into a loyalty account with stolen or stuffed credentials and drains, transfers, or redeems the balance before the owner notices, then resells the value, and over half of loyalty fraud incidents begin this way. The earn side is incentive abuse: fraudsters create fake or duplicate accounts to farm signup and welcome bonuses, referral rewards, and return-and-re-earn arbitrage, often through multi-accounting at scale.

Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists through cleared cookies, new IPs, and private browsing, which addresses both sides. On the burn side, a business can compare the Visitor ID at a loyalty login or a redemption against the devices already linked to the account, so a payout from a device never seen on that account stands out as likely theft, and Bot Detection catches the credential-stuffing bots that probe loyalty logins at scale. On the earn side, linking new enrollments and bonus claims to the Visitor ID reveals one device standing up many members to farm rewards, Proximity Detection surfaces co-located device farms doing the same, and Velocity Signals catch a single account hit by many devices or a single device cycling through many accounts.

The distinguishing action is where the control sits. Because points are soft currency that fraudsters cash out quickly, the high-leverage response is to gate the value event, challenging or freezing a redemption, transfer, or bonus claim from an unrecognized device and clawing back fraudulent earns, rather than blanket-blocking logins and burdening loyal members. Loyalty fraud most affects travel and hospitality, retail and ecommerce, fintech, food delivery, and gaming, where global rewards fraud runs into the billions annually and unchecked abuse drains program budgets, erodes customer trust, and distorts the engagement metrics that justify the program.