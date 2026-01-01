Loyalty fraud
Protect rewards programs from account takeovers that drain or transfer points and from fake or duplicate accounts that farm signup, referral, and earning bonuses, by tying every login and redemption to a persistent Visitor ID.
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- Incentive Abuse
- Revenue Protection
- E-Commerce
- Fintech
- Food Delivery
- Gaming
- Travel
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Loyalty fraud is the abuse of rewards and loyalty programs, where airline miles, hotel points, retail rewards, and credit card points carry real monetary value as a soft currency. These programs are an attractive target because they often run on weaker password-only security than payments and lack real-time balance monitoring, so theft can go unnoticed until the points are gone. The abuse falls into two broad mechanisms. The burn side is account takeover: an attacker signs into a loyalty account with stolen or stuffed credentials and drains, transfers, or redeems the balance before the owner notices, then resells the value, and over half of loyalty fraud incidents begin this way. The earn side is incentive abuse: fraudsters create fake or duplicate accounts to farm signup and welcome bonuses, referral rewards, and return-and-re-earn arbitrage, often through multi-accounting at scale.
Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists through cleared cookies, new IPs, and private browsing, which addresses both sides. On the burn side, a business can compare the Visitor ID at a loyalty login or a redemption against the devices already linked to the account, so a payout from a device never seen on that account stands out as likely theft, and Bot Detection catches the credential-stuffing bots that probe loyalty logins at scale. On the earn side, linking new enrollments and bonus claims to the Visitor ID reveals one device standing up many members to farm rewards, Proximity Detection surfaces co-located device farms doing the same, and Velocity Signals catch a single account hit by many devices or a single device cycling through many accounts.
The distinguishing action is where the control sits. Because points are soft currency that fraudsters cash out quickly, the high-leverage response is to gate the value event, challenging or freezing a redemption, transfer, or bonus claim from an unrecognized device and clawing back fraudulent earns, rather than blanket-blocking logins and burdening loyal members. Loyalty fraud most affects travel and hospitality, retail and ecommerce, fintech, food delivery, and gaming, where global rewards fraud runs into the billions annually and unchecked abuse drains program budgets, erodes customer trust, and distorts the engagement metrics that justify the program.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint at signup, login, and points redemption before value moves. Store the Visitor ID with the loyalty account in your database and compare it to devices already linked to that account.
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Challenge or freeze a redemption or transfer from an unrecognized device rather than blocking every login.
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On the earning side, link new enrollments and bonus claims to the Visitor ID to catch one device farming signup, referral, and return-and-re-earn rewards across many member accounts, and void fraudulent earns.
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Use Bot Detection to block credential-stuffing bots probing loyalty logins, where weak password-only security and unmonitored balances make accounts easy to drain at scale.
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Use Velocity Signals to flag one account hit by many devices (takeover) or one device cycling through many accounts or enrollments (bonus farming). Send the account as a linked ID to track velocity per account.
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Use Proximity Detection to surface device farms enrolling co-located devices as separate members to scale loyalty bonus abuse.
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Layer IP Geolocation for impossible travel on logins, Proxy and VPN signals for masked origins, and Suspect Score to risk-rank a redemption before releasing value.
Which signals to check
Also known as
loyalty fraud · loyalty program fraud · rewards fraud · rewards program abuse · points fraud · points theft · loyalty points abuse · miles fraud · loyalty account takeover · points draining · reward farming · signup bonus abuse · return and re-earn abuse
Related use cases
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk