Multi-accounting is when a single person creates and controls multiple accounts on a platform, posing as many distinct users to bypass rules or gain advantages not meant for them. Unlike normal use, where one account belongs to one person, multi-accounting breaks the one account equals one person assumption that platforms depend on. It directly enables abuse like reward and bonus farming, ban evasion, ranking manipulation, review and survey fraud, and dodging transaction or usage limits, and it distorts the analytics teams rely on for decisions.

Attackers work hard to hide the connection between accounts. Common tactics include device farms cycling through many physical or virtual devices, anti-detect browsers that randomize or spoof browser attributes, and VPNs and proxies that mask location to fake a global user base or sidestep IP controls. Identity and IP checks alone struggle against this, since the whole point is to look like a fresh, distinct user each time.

Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when cookies are cleared, the network changes, or the browser is in private mode, so you can recognize the same device behind multiple accounts. Smart Signals add real-time risk context on top of that identity: Velocity Signals surface unusual bursts of account creation or a single device appearing in many places in a short window, Bot Detection flags automated signups, VPN and Proxy Detection reveal masked locations, and Proximity Detection surfaces device farms clustered in one place. Together these let you enforce account limits and protect promotions while keeping the experience smooth for honest users. Multi-accounting affects gaming and gambling, fintech, streaming and subscription, ecommerce, and marketplace and review-driven platforms.