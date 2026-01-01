Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Multi-accounting is when a single person creates and controls multiple accounts on a platform, posing as many distinct users to bypass rules or gain advantages not meant for them. Unlike normal use, where one account belongs to one person, multi-accounting breaks the one account equals one person assumption that platforms depend on. It directly enables abuse like reward and bonus farming, ban evasion, ranking manipulation, review and survey fraud, and dodging transaction or usage limits, and it distorts the analytics teams rely on for decisions.
Attackers work hard to hide the connection between accounts. Common tactics include device farms cycling through many physical or virtual devices, anti-detect browsers that randomize or spoof browser attributes, and VPNs and proxies that mask location to fake a global user base or sidestep IP controls. Identity and IP checks alone struggle against this, since the whole point is to look like a fresh, distinct user each time.
Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when cookies are cleared, the network changes, or the browser is in private mode, so you can recognize the same device behind multiple accounts. Smart Signals add real-time risk context on top of that identity: Velocity Signals surface unusual bursts of account creation or a single device appearing in many places in a short window, Bot Detection flags automated signups, VPN and Proxy Detection reveal masked locations, and Proximity Detection surfaces device farms clustered in one place. Together these let you enforce account limits and protect promotions while keeping the experience smooth for honest users. Multi-accounting affects gaming and gambling, fintech, streaming and subscription, ecommerce, and marketplace and review-driven platforms.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint at signup before the account is created. Store the Visitor ID with each account in your database and compare how many accounts originate from one device.
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Use Velocity Signals with linked ID to flag a burst of account creations tied to one Visitor ID in a short window, or a single device appearing in many places, a classic multi-accounting pattern.
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Use Proximity Detection to surface device farms, where many devices clustered in one location each operate accounts that look like separate, distinct users.
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Use Bot Detection to catch automated account creation from scripted browsers like Selenium or Puppeteer running multi-accounting at scale.
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Use Cloned App Detection on Android to flag duplicate instances of your app on one device, direct evidence of one person operating many accounts from a single phone.
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Check Anti-Detect Browser and Proxy and VPN Detection to catch attempts to spoof browser attributes or mask location and pose as fresh, distinct users.
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Use Privacy-Focused Settings Detection as context on web when one device looks like many at signup: Firefox Resist Fingerprinting or Brave blocking can affect Visitor ID stability without implying abuse on its own.
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On mobile, check Android Emulator and iOS Simulator Detection to catch accounts farmed from emulated devices.
Which signals to check
Primary · 7
Related reading
- How to Prevent Multi-Accounting and Stop Fraud Blog
- How to Detect Multi-Accounting (Gnoming) in Matched Betting Blog
- How to Detect Promo Abuse Blog
- What Is New Account Fraud & How to Prevent It Blog
- How Proximity Detection Turns Noisy GPS into Real Fraud Signals Blog
- How to Detect Device Farm Fraud and Prevent Automated Attacks Blog
Also known as
multi-accounting · multi-account abuse · multiaccounting · duplicate account usage · reward farming · bonus abuse · promo abuse · ban evasion · account farming
Related use cases
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New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Trust & Safety
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Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
14 signals Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity