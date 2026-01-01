All signals

Tampered Request Detection

Tampered Request Detection identifies when the device properties collected by the Fingerprint SDK and sent to the server have been artificially modified in a way that could not have been legitimately produced by the SDK. When a request is tampered with, Fingerprint may generate a new Visitor ID for an already-seen device or miss intended Smart Signals — making this signal essential for preserving the integrity of all other signals. The anomaly_score field provides additional detail on the degree of anomaly detected.

  • Tampering
  • Mobile

Android SDK v2.3.0+, iOS SDK v2.2.0+

View API reference

What it returns

API field
tampering
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when the request payload shows signs of tampering. tampering_details.anomaly_score adds detail (1 when anomalous, 0 when genuine).

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 5 use cases

Supporting signal in 6 use cases

Ready to identify?

Start building with a free trial or speak to an expert to explore our Enterprise plan.
Get Started Contact Sales