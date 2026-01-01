Tampered Request Detection

Tampered Request Detection identifies when the device properties collected by the Fingerprint SDK and sent to the server have been artificially modified in a way that could not have been legitimately produced by the SDK. When a request is tampered with, Fingerprint may generate a new Visitor ID for an already-seen device or miss intended Smart Signals — making this signal essential for preserving the integrity of all other signals. The anomaly_score field provides additional detail on the degree of anomaly detected.