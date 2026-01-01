Tampered Request Detection
Tampered Request Detection identifies when the device properties collected by the Fingerprint SDK and sent to the server have been artificially modified in a way that could not have been legitimately produced by the SDK. When a request is tampered with, Fingerprint may generate a new Visitor ID for an already-seen device or miss intended Smart Signals — making this signal essential for preserving the integrity of all other signals. The anomaly_score field provides additional detail on the degree of anomaly detected.
- Tampering
- Mobile
Android SDK v2.3.0+, iOS SDK v2.2.0+
What it returns
- API field
- tampering
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when the request payload shows signs of tampering. tampering_details.anomaly_score adds detail (1 when anomalous, 0 when genuine).
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 5 use cases
-
App tampering
Detect modified, repackaged, or instrumented builds of your mobile app that run on compromised devices and lie to your backend.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Device Integrity
-
Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Trust & Safety
-
Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Reverse engineering and abuse
Surface attempts to reverse engineer your web or mobile client using active developer tooling or runtime instrumentation to extract logic, secrets, or tamper with behavior.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
Supporting signal in 6 use cases
-
Checkout tampering
Flag client-side manipulation of prices, totals, or hidden fields at checkout using open developer tools or a tampered browser.
9 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Travel
- Behavior Risk
- Payment Fraud
-
Content protection
Limit premium content playback and downloads on jailbroken or rooted devices to curb piracy capture and protect licensed media.
9 signals Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Device Integrity
- +1
-
Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
-
In-app purchase fraud
Catch in-app purchase abuse run from jailbroken, rooted, or instrumented devices that hook the purchase and receipt validation flow.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Device Integrity
- Payment Fraud
-
Mobile game cheating
Spot players using rooted or jailbroken devices, runtime hooking, or emulators and simulators to cheat, mod the client, or farm progress in mobile games.
10 signals Gambling, Gaming
- Behavior Risk
- Device Integrity
-
Synthetic identity fraud
Catch fabricated identities, stitched together from real and fake personal data, by recognizing when many supposedly distinct applicants trace back to a single device or a cluster of co-located devices.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +1