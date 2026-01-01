Synthetic identity fraud is the creation of identities that do not belong to any real person, built by combining genuine data, often a stolen, unused, or borrowed social security number from a child, elderly, or deceased individual, with fabricated details like a name, date of birth, and address. Because the identity is partly real and has no active victim to report it, it slips past defenses tuned to catch stolen-identity misuse. Fraudsters nurture these identities over months, building a credit history through authorized-user tradelines and small accounts, then bust out by maxing every credit line at once and vanishing. The whole scheme is engineered to satisfy Know Your Customer (KYC) and identity verification checks, which confirm that submitted data is valid and internally consistent but cannot confirm that a real, unique human is behind it.

KYC and document or bureau checks validate the identity on paper, but they do not see that the same hardware are behind dozens of applications. Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when cookies are cleared, the IP changes, and crucially the identity details change from one application to the next, so a lender or platform can link supposedly separate applicants back to one device. Proximity Detection generates a Proximity ID that groups devices in the same physical location, exposing identity farms where racks of devices each open accounts under a different fabricated identity. Supporting signals add context: Bot Detection separates scripted onboarding from manual submissions, Proxy and VPN Detection surface location masking, the mobile device-faking signals flag emulators, simulators, and cloned apps, and Velocity Signals catch a device cycling through identities at scale. Used alongside KYC rather than in place of it, these signals turn an identity that checks out on paper into one a team can see is one of many from the same source.

Synthetic identity fraud is among the costliest and fastest-growing forms of identity fraud, hitting fintech and financial institutions hardest: banks, credit card issuers, and buy now pay later and other lenders, with adjacent exposure anywhere account opening unlocks value, such as gambling and e-commerce. The impact is direct credit and loan losses when synthetic accounts bust out, distorted risk models, and compliance exposure. It bridges directly into loan fraud, where a synthetic identity is the vehicle used to file a fraudulent application.