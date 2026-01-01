Synthetic identity fraud
Catch fabricated identities, stitched together from real and fake personal data, by recognizing when many supposedly distinct applicants trace back to a single device or a cluster of co-located devices.
Fingerprint fit Supporting signal
Overview
Synthetic identity fraud is the creation of identities that do not belong to any real person, built by combining genuine data, often a stolen, unused, or borrowed social security number from a child, elderly, or deceased individual, with fabricated details like a name, date of birth, and address. Because the identity is partly real and has no active victim to report it, it slips past defenses tuned to catch stolen-identity misuse. Fraudsters nurture these identities over months, building a credit history through authorized-user tradelines and small accounts, then bust out by maxing every credit line at once and vanishing. The whole scheme is engineered to satisfy Know Your Customer (KYC) and identity verification checks, which confirm that submitted data is valid and internally consistent but cannot confirm that a real, unique human is behind it.
KYC and document or bureau checks validate the identity on paper, but they do not see that the same hardware are behind dozens of applications. Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when cookies are cleared, the IP changes, and crucially the identity details change from one application to the next, so a lender or platform can link supposedly separate applicants back to one device. Proximity Detection generates a Proximity ID that groups devices in the same physical location, exposing identity farms where racks of devices each open accounts under a different fabricated identity. Supporting signals add context: Bot Detection separates scripted onboarding from manual submissions, Proxy and VPN Detection surface location masking, the mobile device-faking signals flag emulators, simulators, and cloned apps, and Velocity Signals catch a device cycling through identities at scale. Used alongside KYC rather than in place of it, these signals turn an identity that checks out on paper into one a team can see is one of many from the same source.
Synthetic identity fraud is among the costliest and fastest-growing forms of identity fraud, hitting fintech and financial institutions hardest: banks, credit card issuers, and buy now pay later and other lenders, with adjacent exposure anywhere account opening unlocks value, such as gambling and e-commerce. The impact is direct credit and loan losses when synthetic accounts bust out, distorted risk models, and compliance exposure. It bridges directly into loan fraud, where a synthetic identity is the vehicle used to file a fraudulent application.
How to implement it
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Link each application or new account to its Visitor ID, then flag when several distinct identities trace back to one device, the clearest sign a synthetic identity is in use, even after cookies are cleared or the IP changes.
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Use Proximity Detection to surface identity farms, where many co-located devices each open an account under a separate fabricated identity that looks like a distinct applicant.
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Use Bot Detection to separate automated, scripted onboarding from real applicants entering fabricated identities by hand.
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Use Velocity Signals with a linked ID to flag a burst of applications or new accounts tied to one Visitor ID in a short window, a pattern of synthetic identities created at scale.
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Check Proxy and VPN Detection to catch applications routed to hide location, weighting datacenter proxies more heavily than common consumer VPN use.
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Use Cloned App Detection on Android to flag duplicate app instances opening many accounts under separate fabricated identities from one phone.
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On mobile, check Android Emulator and iOS Simulator Detection to catch synthetic identities farmed from emulated devices.
Which signals to check
Related reading
- Synthetic Identity Fraud: What It Is and Top Prevention Strategies Blog
- How IDV platforms can eliminate blind spots with device intelligence Blog
- Loan Application Fraud: How Businesses Can Prevent It Blog
- How to Detect Device Farm Fraud and Prevent Automated Attacks Blog
- Proximity Detection by Fingerprint | Detect Location-Based Fraud Blog
Also known as
synthetic identity fraud · synthetic identity theft · synthetic fraud · fabricated identity fraud · fake identity fraud · synthetic identities · frankenstein identity · identity farming · synthetic identity loan fraud · KYC bypass · new account fraud
Related use cases
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Loan fraud
Detect devices behind fraudulent loan applications, from one device filing many under stolen or synthetic identities to bots submitting at scale.
12 signals Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +1
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New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity