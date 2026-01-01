All signals

Android Emulator Detection

Android Emulator Detection identifies requests coming from Android emulators rather than physical devices. Emulators are commonly used to run large fleets of fake mobile accounts cheaply — a single machine can run dozens of emulated devices simultaneously, making them a key vector for new account fraud, bonus abuse, and app farm operations.

  • Device & app trust
  • Android
View API reference

What it returns

API field
emulator
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when the app is detected as running inside an Android emulator. Note: adds 300–1500ms to collection time.

Supporting signal in 18 use cases

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