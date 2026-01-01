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Money mules

Surface money mule accounts by linking supposedly separate accounts back to one device or co-located cluster moving funds.

Fingerprint fit Supporting signal

Overview

Money mule accounts receive and forward the proceeds of fraud and scams, adding a layer between the criminal and the money to obscure the trail. They are recruited, opened or taken over, used briefly, and abandoned, and because many use real or convincingly synthetic identities, they pass standard KYC and look like isolated, legitimate transactions to controls that examine one account at a time. The distinguishing pattern is not at the application or login moment but in the network: many accounts that should be unrelated are operated by the same hands.

Transaction monitoring and AML rules remain the backbone of mule detection, scoring funds movement, dispersion, and velocity. Device intelligence adds the cross-account visibility those rules lack. Fingerprint's persistent Visitor ID is the core contribution here: identities and accounts rotate, but the device behind them often does not, so a single operator running a network of mule accounts leaves a consistent device signal across sessions that is invisible to account-level analysis. Proximity Detection groups co-located devices that point to a mule operation run from one place, Velocity Signals with a linked ID surface a device cycling through accounts or transfers at scale, and IP Geolocation and Proxy Detection add context on coordinated or masked access. Fingerprint's role is deliberately narrower than in fraud caught at onboarding: it links accounts by device to give investigators a network starting point, working alongside transaction monitoring rather than replacing it.

Mule networks concentrate in fintech and banking, with adjacent exposure anywhere stored value can be moved, such as e-commerce wallets and marketplaces. The impact is laundering of fraud proceeds, regulatory and suspicious-activity-report obligations, and losses that are hard to claw back once funds disperse. Treat several accounts sharing a device or co-located cluster as a trigger for network-level review and enhanced monitoring. This overlaps closely with synthetic identity fraud, where a fabricated identity is often the vehicle used to open the mule account.

How to implement it

  • Link each account to its Visitor ID, then flag when several supposedly unrelated accounts share one device, the clearest device-level sign of a single operator running a mule network.

  • Use Proximity Detection to group co-located devices that point to a mule operation run from one location, surfacing clusters transaction monitoring treats as isolated.

  • Use Velocity Signals with a linked ID to catch a device cycling through accounts or transfers at scale, and route matches to network-level review and enhanced monitoring.

  • Add IP Geolocation and Proxy Detection for context on coordinated or masked access, and combine the device view with transaction monitoring rather than relying on it alone.

Which signals to check

Related reading

Also known as

money mule detection · mule account detection · mule network · money laundering accounts · fund forwarding accounts · mule ring · APP fraud mules · drop accounts · smurfing accounts · money mule fraud

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