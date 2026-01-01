MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
MFA bypass is any technique that lets an attacker satisfy or sidestep a second authentication factor they should not be able to clear. A stolen password is supposed to hit a wall at MFA, but there are many ways around it. Real-time phishing and adversary-in-the-middle kits relay a login through a proxy so the victim's own OTP is captured as they type it. MFA fatigue spams a user with push approvals until they tap accept, help-desk impersonation and OTP bots trick a person into handing over a code, and SIM swapping, a closely overlapping vector, hijacks the phone number so SMS codes flow to the attacker. Weak implementations widen the gap further, with missing rate limits allowing OTP brute-forcing and unexpired codes inviting replay. The common thread, and what makes bypass hard to catch, is that the legitimate factor ends up in the wrong hands while the account looks like it authenticated normally, so the auth result alone reveals nothing.
Phishing-resistant methods like FIDO2 and passkeys are the strongest fix, but most services still run SMS, TOTP, or push, where what is missing is context about the device behind the attempt. Fingerprint's stable Visitor ID supplies it: because it stays stable even when cookies are cleared, a VPN is used, or the SIM is changed, an application can record which devices have completed a successful login for each account and treat those as known. The telling pattern is a device that has never authenticated this account suddenly clearing MFA, so a practical rule is to require a prior trusted login from the same Visitor ID before treating a session as routine and step up when that history is missing, exactly the moment a phished code would land. Velocity Signals come at it from another angle, surfacing a device tied to an abnormal burst of OTP requests, the signature of OTP-bot abuse and prompt bombing, while VPN detection, IP geolocation, and bot detection add context and Suspect Score can compress them into one value to step up rather than hard-block. None of this replaces MFA or stops code interception itself; it adds a way to tell a trusted device from a first-time one and challenge the logins that should never have passed. It matters most where a cleared second factor unlocks real value, including fintech and banking, ecommerce, SaaS, and gaming and gambling.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint when MFA completes, before the session is upgraded. Store the Visitor ID with the account in your database and compare it to linked devices; step up when MFA clears on an unrecognized device.
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Use Velocity Signals to flag a device or Visitor ID tied to an abnormal burst of OTP requests or accounts in a short window, a sign of OTP-bot abuse or prompt bombing.
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Layer VPN, proxy, and IP geolocation signals to catch a login that clears MFA from an unexpected network or location for that account.
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Use Suspect Score to trigger an additional challenge rather than a hard block, keeping friction off trusted devices.
Which signals to check
Also known as
MFA bypass · 2FA bypass · OTP bypass · MFA fatigue · prompt bombing · adversary-in-the-middle · OTP bot · step-up authentication · risk-based authentication · adaptive MFA
Related use cases
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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SIM swapping
Recognize when an account's phone number is suddenly used from a new, unrecognized device, a sign a SIM swap may have moved the number to an attacker.
9 signals Fintech
- Account Security
- Telecom Abuse
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Session hijacking
Catch a stolen session token being replayed from a different device by checking that the Visitor ID stays continuous through an authenticated session, and flag mid-session jumps in IP or location.
4 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security