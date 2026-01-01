MFA bypass is any technique that lets an attacker satisfy or sidestep a second authentication factor they should not be able to clear. A stolen password is supposed to hit a wall at MFA, but there are many ways around it. Real-time phishing and adversary-in-the-middle kits relay a login through a proxy so the victim's own OTP is captured as they type it. MFA fatigue spams a user with push approvals until they tap accept, help-desk impersonation and OTP bots trick a person into handing over a code, and SIM swapping, a closely overlapping vector, hijacks the phone number so SMS codes flow to the attacker. Weak implementations widen the gap further, with missing rate limits allowing OTP brute-forcing and unexpired codes inviting replay. The common thread, and what makes bypass hard to catch, is that the legitimate factor ends up in the wrong hands while the account looks like it authenticated normally, so the auth result alone reveals nothing.

Phishing-resistant methods like FIDO2 and passkeys are the strongest fix, but most services still run SMS, TOTP, or push, where what is missing is context about the device behind the attempt. Fingerprint's stable Visitor ID supplies it: because it stays stable even when cookies are cleared, a VPN is used, or the SIM is changed, an application can record which devices have completed a successful login for each account and treat those as known. The telling pattern is a device that has never authenticated this account suddenly clearing MFA, so a practical rule is to require a prior trusted login from the same Visitor ID before treating a session as routine and step up when that history is missing, exactly the moment a phished code would land. Velocity Signals come at it from another angle, surfacing a device tied to an abnormal burst of OTP requests, the signature of OTP-bot abuse and prompt bombing, while VPN detection, IP geolocation, and bot detection add context and Suspect Score can compress them into one value to step up rather than hard-block. None of this replaces MFA or stops code interception itself; it adds a way to tell a trusted device from a first-time one and challenge the logins that should never have passed. It matters most where a cleared second factor unlocks real value, including fintech and banking, ecommerce, SaaS, and gaming and gambling.