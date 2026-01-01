Chargeback fraud
Identify repeat chargeback abusers by device history, and win friendly-fraud disputes by linking the disputed order to prior trusted purchases from the same device.
Fingerprint fit Supporting signal
Overview
A chargeback happens when a cardholder disputes a payment with their issuing bank rather than going to the merchant, and the bank reverses the funds. When it goes against the merchant, they lose the revenue, often the goods too, and pay a dispute fee on top, so a single chargeback can cost well more than the original transaction. Some chargebacks are legitimate, the consumer protection mechanism working as intended against genuine unauthorized charges. But a large and growing share is friendly fraud, also called first-party misuse: the cardholder actually received what they paid for, then disputes the charge anyway. Sometimes this is honest confusion, an unrecognized billing descriptor, a forgotten subscription, or a family member's purchase, and sometimes it is deliberate cyber shoplifting to keep both the goods and the money. Friendly fraud is widely cited as the leading source of card fraud, accounting for roughly 70% of it, and around half of intentional abusers file again within about two months of a successful dispute, which makes recognizing repeat offenders central to controlling the loss.
What makes friendly fraud uniquely hard is that nothing looks wrong at purchase time: the real cardholder is using their own card on their own device, so the usual identity-fraud signals never fire. The problem only surfaces later, at dispute. That splits the defense into two jobs, prevention before the order and evidence after the dispute, and merchants lean on clear billing descriptors, documented refund policies, responsive support, shipping and delivery records, and chargeback history to handle both.
Fingerprint contributes its persistent Visitor ID to each side. For prevention, a merchant can build a chargeback and dispute history linked to each device's stable Visitor ID and limit or block new high-value orders from a device with a record of abuse, even when the person returns on a new account or uses a different card. For fighting disputes, that same Visitor ID can link a disputed transaction back to earlier trusted purchases made on the exact same device, the kind of compelling evidence card networks accept under representment programs like Visa Compelling Evidence 3.0 and Mastercard First Party Trust, where device and transaction data are accepted as supporting elements. Chargeback abuse lands hardest where the merchant absorbs the full cost of every dispute: e-commerce and digital goods, gaming, media and streaming, software and SaaS, and fintech, sectors that already spend a meaningful slice of revenue just managing disputes.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint at checkout and store the Visitor ID with each order in your database so disputed transactions can be tied to prior purchases and repeat chargeback patterns on one device.
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To fight a dispute, link the disputed transaction to earlier trusted purchases made on the same Visitor ID as compelling evidence under Visa CE3.0 or Mastercard First Party Trust.
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Use Velocity Signals to flag risky bursts like multiple orders, cards, or failed payment attempts from one device in a short window before they turn into chargebacks.
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Check Proxy Detection and Browser Tampering to catch abusers using anti-detect browsers or masked locations to evade fraud prevention.
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Use Suspect Score to risk-rank new orders from flagged devices, and use Proximity to link a known abuser's new device when they switch hardware from the same location.
Which signals to check
Primary · 1
Related reading
- How to Prevent Chargeback Fraud: 5 Best Practices Blog
- Chargeback Dispute Tutorial Docs
- Disputing friendly fraud chargebacks with device identification Blog
- Visa Compelling Evidence 3.0: What Others Don't Know Blog
- Friendly Fraud: What It Is and How To Prevent It Blog
- Minimize penalties under Visa's new VAMP chargeback and enumeration ratios Blog
- Payment Fraud Prevention Guide
Also known as
friendly fraud · first-party fraud · first-party misuse · chargeback abuse · cyber shoplifting · payment dispute fraud · dispute fraud · repeat chargeback abuse · chargeback prevention · compelling evidence
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