Factory Reset Detection
Factory Reset Detection returns a timestamp indicating when the device was last factory reset. Fraudsters reset devices to evade device-level bans, clear history, or reset trial periods. Frequent or recent resets — especially before account creation — are a strong signal of evasion behavior.
- Device & app trust
- Mobile
What it returns
- API field
- factory_reset_timestamp
- Type
- integer (Unix timestamp)
- Example
- 1704067200
- Notes
- Unix timestamp of last factory reset. iOS: returns 0 for never-reset devices or simulators. Android SDK v2.10.0+: improved algorithm reduces false positives from system updates.
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 3 use cases
-
Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Trust & Safety
-
Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
14 signals Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
Supporting signal in 3 use cases
-
App tampering
Detect modified, repackaged, or instrumented builds of your mobile app that run on compromised devices and lie to your backend.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Device Integrity
-
Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
-
In-app purchase fraud
Catch in-app purchase abuse run from jailbroken, rooted, or instrumented devices that hook the purchase and receipt validation flow.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Device Integrity
- Payment Fraud