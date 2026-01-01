All signals

Factory Reset Detection

Factory Reset Detection returns a timestamp indicating when the device was last factory reset. Fraudsters reset devices to evade device-level bans, clear history, or reset trial periods. Frequent or recent resets — especially before account creation — are a strong signal of evasion behavior.

  • Device & app trust
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
factory_reset_timestamp
Type
integer (Unix timestamp)
Example
1704067200
Notes
Unix timestamp of last factory reset. iOS: returns 0 for never-reset devices or simulators. Android SDK v2.10.0+: improved algorithm reduces false positives from system updates.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 3 use cases

Supporting signal in 3 use cases

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