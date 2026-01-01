Active Call Detection
Active Call Detection reports whether the device has an active call in progress. A call happening while a user enters a one-time passcode, approves a transfer, resets a password, or raises a withdrawal limit is a hallmark of vishing, where a fraudster coaches the victim by phone through an action they would not otherwise take. Use it as context to warn, delay, step up, or route secure actions to review.
- Device & app trust
- Mobile
Android SDK v2.16.0+, iOS SDK v2.16.0+. Omitted on older SDK versions.
What it returns
- API field
- active_call
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when a cellular or VoIP call is in progress at identification time, false when not. The field is omitted entirely when unavailable, such as on older SDK versions.
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 2 use cases
-
APP fraud
Flag authorized push payment scams where a real customer approves the transfer on their own device, using session signals that indicate coaching or remote control.
7 signals Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +1
-
Social engineering scams
Catch scams as they happen by catching the moments fraudsters coach victims through high risk actions.
5 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Security
- Behavior Risk
- +1
Supporting signal in 3 use cases
-
Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Gift card fraud
Catch gift card code brute forcing, stolen-card purchases, and post-takeover draining by linking attempts to the device behind them.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
- +1
-
Transaction risk
Score a payment or checkout in real time using device and session signals, so you can approve trusted transactions, step up the uncertain ones, and challenge the risky ones.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Travel
- Payment Fraud