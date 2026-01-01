All signals

Active Call Detection

Active Call Detection reports whether the device has an active call in progress. A call happening while a user enters a one-time passcode, approves a transfer, resets a password, or raises a withdrawal limit is a hallmark of vishing, where a fraudster coaches the victim by phone through an action they would not otherwise take. Use it as context to warn, delay, step up, or route secure actions to review.

  • Device & app trust
  • Mobile

Android SDK v2.16.0+, iOS SDK v2.16.0+. Omitted on older SDK versions.

View API reference

What it returns

API field
active_call
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when a cellular or VoIP call is in progress at identification time, false when not. The field is omitted entirely when unavailable, such as on older SDK versions.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 2 use cases

Supporting signal in 3 use cases

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