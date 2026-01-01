All scenarios

Competitor Price Scraping

Your e-commerce pricing team notices that a key competitor updates their prices within minutes of any change you make. Web traffic analysis reveals a pattern of systematic catalog traversal: every product page visited in sequence, all in sub-second intervals, with no clicks, no scrolling, and no time spent reading content.

Which signals would you prioritize checking?

8 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit

Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.

Which signals would you prioritize checking?

0 selected — pick at least one signal

Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.

Ready to identify?

Start building with a free trial or speak to an expert to explore our Enterprise plan.
Get Started Contact Sales