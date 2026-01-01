All scenarios
Competitor Price Scraping
Your e-commerce pricing team notices that a key competitor updates their prices within minutes of any change you make. Web traffic analysis reveals a pattern of systematic catalog traversal: every product page visited in sequence, all in sub-second intervals, with no clicks, no scrolling, and no time spent reading content.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
8 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.