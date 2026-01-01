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Synthetic Identity Loan Applications
A lending platform notices multiple loan applications submitted over two days with slightly varied personal details (different names, addresses, and SSNs) but with oddly similar device behavior. Several applications share the same typing patterns and the applications are completed in near-identical time windows.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
8 signals to evaluate 1 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.