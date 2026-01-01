All scenarios

New User Promo Abuse

You launch a "$20 off first order" promo. Within 6 hours it has cost 50x your projected budget. Analysis shows thousands of "first orders" with newly created accounts, many using temporary email addresses, all claiming the discount and immediately abandoning their carts afterward.

Which signals would you prioritize checking?

8 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit

Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.

Which signals would you prioritize checking?

0 selected — pick at least one signal

Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.

Ready to identify?

Start building with a free trial or speak to an expert to explore our Enterprise plan.
Get Started Contact Sales