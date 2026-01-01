All scenarios
New User Promo Abuse
You launch a "$20 off first order" promo. Within 6 hours it has cost 50x your projected budget. Analysis shows thousands of "first orders" with newly created accounts, many using temporary email addresses, all claiming the discount and immediately abandoning their carts afterward.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
8 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.