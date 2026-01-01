All scenarios
Mobile Fraud Farm Detection
An ad network suspects a publisher of generating fraudulent in-app ad impressions using a bank of physical phones in a warehouse. Each phone has a unique device fingerprint and a real SIM card, making traditional bot detection ineffective. The impressions pass all standard traffic quality checks.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
9 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.