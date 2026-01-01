All scenarios
Card Testing Attack
Your payment team flags a wave of micro-transactions ($0.01 to $0.99) across hundreds of payment methods over a 3-hour window. Each transaction comes from what appears to be a distinct user with a freshly created account. The transactions are too small to trigger most velocity rules, but the aggregate pattern is unmistakable.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
8 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
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