All scenarios
Emulator-Based Account Farming
Your mobile app's fraud team notices a surge in new account registrations that all complete the onboarding flow in under 3 seconds with perfect tap accuracy. Device fingerprints are all unique, but the behavioral signatures are near-identical. Several of the registrations originate from the same IP address.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
8 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.