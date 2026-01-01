All scenarios

Emulator-Based Account Farming

Your mobile app's fraud team notices a surge in new account registrations that all complete the onboarding flow in under 3 seconds with perfect tap accuracy. Device fingerprints are all unique, but the behavioral signatures are near-identical. Several of the registrations originate from the same IP address.

Which signals would you prioritize checking?

8 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit

Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.

Which signals would you prioritize checking?

0 selected — pick at least one signal

Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.

Ready to identify?

Start building with a free trial or speak to an expert to explore our Enterprise plan.
Get Started Contact Sales