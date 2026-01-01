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Multi-Accounting in a Competitive Game
A competitive online game suspects players are creating secondary accounts to farm new-player bonuses, reset their ranking, and manipulate matchmaking. Support sees a pattern: players who get banned appear to return quickly with fresh accounts that rapidly climb back to the same skill bracket.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
8 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.