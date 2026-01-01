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Impossible Travel Login
A user with a history of logging in from Chicago successfully authenticated 40 minutes ago. Now there's another successful login from Singapore, a flight that would take 18 hours. The user hasn't filed any support requests, and both sessions are still active.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
7 signals to evaluate 1 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.