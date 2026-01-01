All scenarios
Geo-Restriction Bypass
A sports streaming platform holds regional broadcast rights and must black out certain games for viewers inside specific markets. Users inside those markets are reporting they can watch blacked-out content. Support tickets show they're accessing from IPs that appear to be outside the blackout zone.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
6 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.