All scenarios
Overnight Credential Stuffing
Your authentication team is paged at 2am: login failures have spiked 4,000% in the past hour across thousands of accounts. The attempts use valid email formats and are cycling through a list of known breached passwords. Traffic is arriving from dozens of different IP addresses, and each "user" completes the login form in under 200ms.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
8 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.