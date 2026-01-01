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High-Value Transfer Risk Check
A mobile banking app wants to apply extra friction before allowing high-value wire transfers. Security policy requires that transfers initiated from compromised or tampered devices be blocked or stepped up. The challenge: defining "compromised" without blocking legitimate users.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
10 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.