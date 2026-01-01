All signals

Frida Detection

Frida Detection identifies the presence of the Frida dynamic instrumentation toolkit, which is used to hook into running applications and modify their behavior at runtime. Frida is a key tool for bypassing anti-fraud measures, reverse engineering API calls, or automating app interactions without triggering standard bot detection. It is most useful alongside Developer Tools Detection, which flags the debugging setup Frida operations often depend on.

  • Device & app trust
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
frida
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when Frida is detected as instrumented into the app.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 4 use cases

Supporting signal in 2 use cases

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