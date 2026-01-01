All signals

Rooted Device Detection

Rooted Device Detection identifies Android devices where root access has been obtained. Rooted devices can bypass security controls, modify app behavior, and run privileged automation that is invisible to standard detection. Commonly used in combo with emulators, simulators, and Frida for sophisticated mobile fraud operations.

  • Device & app trust
  • Android
View API reference

What it returns

API field
root_apps
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when root apps or root indicators are detected on the Android device.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 4 use cases

Supporting signal in 2 use cases

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