Rooted Device Detection
Rooted Device Detection identifies Android devices where root access has been obtained. Rooted devices can bypass security controls, modify app behavior, and run privileged automation that is invisible to standard detection. Commonly used in combo with emulators, simulators, and Frida for sophisticated mobile fraud operations.
- Device & app trust
- Android
What it returns
- API field
- root_apps
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when root apps or root indicators are detected on the Android device.
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 4 use cases
-
App tampering
Detect modified, repackaged, or instrumented builds of your mobile app that run on compromised devices and lie to your backend.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Device Integrity
-
Content protection
Limit premium content playback and downloads on jailbroken or rooted devices to curb piracy capture and protect licensed media.
9 signals Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Device Integrity
- +1
-
In-app purchase fraud
Catch in-app purchase abuse run from jailbroken, rooted, or instrumented devices that hook the purchase and receipt validation flow.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Device Integrity
- Payment Fraud
-
Mobile game cheating
Spot players using rooted or jailbroken devices, runtime hooking, or emulators and simulators to cheat, mod the client, or farm progress in mobile games.
10 signals Gambling, Gaming
- Behavior Risk
- Device Integrity
Supporting signal in 2 use cases
-
Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Payment Fraud
-
Reverse engineering and abuse
Surface attempts to reverse engineer your web or mobile client using active developer tooling or runtime instrumentation to extract logic, secrets, or tamper with behavior.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity