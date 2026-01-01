All signals

Jailbroken Device Detection

Jailbroken Device Detection identifies iOS devices where the operating system has been modified to remove Apple's security restrictions. Jailbroken devices can bypass in-app purchase validation, run unsigned code, and evade standard platform-level security controls — making them a significant risk vector for payment fraud and app abuse.

  • Device & app trust
  • iOS
View API reference

What it returns

API field
jailbroken
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when the iOS device shows signs of jailbreak modifications.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 4 use cases

Supporting signal in 2 use cases

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