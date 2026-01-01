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Fintech Fraud Prevention_

Strengthen Your Platforms With Accurate Visitor Identification

Safeguard digital wallets, online lending, and payment systems with industry-leading device intelligence.

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Trusted by fintech leaders worldwide

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Checkout.com logo
Razorpay logo
Upstart logo
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Stitch logo
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ZBD logo
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The Fingerprint difference_

Bolster your anti-fraud defenses.
Build more secure fintech products.

Put a halt on fraudulent transactions

Strengthen security across payment rails and P2P systems.

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Stop
Promo Abuse
Improve
Conversions
Eliminate
Chargebacks

Stop account takeover attacks

Protect legitimate customers and safeguard your reputation.

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Detect
Suspicious Logins
Block
Credential Stuffing
Prevent
Data Theft

Give trusted users better experiences

Recognize returning visitors and create seamless site journeys.

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Reduce
MFA needs
Remove
Login Friction
Personalize
Content
Tutorials_

Get started fast with our tutorials

See how you can identify visitors and stop fintech fraud with step-by-step guides.

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/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Sell
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41

Stop transactions from high-risk devices

/login

Challenge suspicious logins

/login

Challenge suspicious logins

/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Apply coupon

Stop promo abuse

Why Fingerprint_

Fraud and risk teams in fintech rely on us for world-class device intelligence.

Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals

You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.

Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.

SOC 2
AICPA

We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.

You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.

GDPR

We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology. 

1npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro

Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.

G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Success Stories_

Uni Cards saves $80,000 a month with Fingerprint

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Uni Cards
The ability to accurately identify users and unique device IDs speaks a lot about the strong solution built.
Mayank RaghuwanshiProduct Manager @Uni Cards
Success Stories_

ZBD reduces multi-accounting by 95% with Fingerprint

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ZBD
Multi-accounting creation has dropped by 95%. We used to see spikes where thousands of fake accounts were created in a single hour — now that’s practically gone.
Ben RiceVP of Growth @ZBD
Success Stories_

Fast-growing Canadian fintech startup reduces MFA requests by 70%

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Fingerprint reduced MFA friction significantly, with ~70% of logins no longer requiring MFA again.
Cloud Infrastructure Lead@Canadian Fintech Startup
Contact us_

Discover why fintech innovators trust Fingerprint

Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.

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