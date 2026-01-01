New We now detect Meta Muse Learn how
Fintech Fraud Prevention_
Strengthen Your Platforms With Accurate Visitor Identification
Safeguard digital wallets, online lending, and payment systems with industry-leading device intelligence.
Trusted by fintech leaders worldwide
The Fingerprint difference_
Bolster your anti-fraud defenses.
Build more secure fintech products.
Put a halt on fraudulent transactions
Strengthen security across payment rails and P2P systems.Learn More ↗
Stop
Promo Abuse
Improve
Conversions
Eliminate
Chargebacks
Stop account takeover attacks
Protect legitimate customers and safeguard your reputation.Learn More ↗
Detect
Suspicious Logins
Block
Credential Stuffing
Prevent
Data Theft
Give trusted users better experiences
Recognize returning visitors and create seamless site journeys.Learn More ↗
Reduce
MFA needs
Remove
Login Friction
Personalize
Content
Tutorials_
Get started fast with our tutorials
See how you can identify visitors and stop fintech fraud with step-by-step guides.Learn More
/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41
Stop transactions from high-risk devices
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Stop promo abuse
Why Fingerprint_
Fraud and risk teams in fintech rely on us for world-class device intelligence.
Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals
You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.
Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.
SOC 2
AICPA
We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.
You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.
GDPR
We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology.
1
npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro
Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.
G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Success Stories_
Uni Cards saves $80,000 a month with FingerprintLearn More ↗
“The ability to accurately identify users and unique device IDs speaks a lot about the strong solution built.”
Mayank RaghuwanshiProduct Manager @Uni Cards
Success Stories_
ZBD reduces multi-accounting by 95% with FingerprintLearn More ↗
“Multi-accounting creation has dropped by 95%. We used to see spikes where thousands of fake accounts were created in a single hour — now that’s practically gone.”
Ben RiceVP of Growth @ZBD
Success Stories_
Fast-growing Canadian fintech startup reduces MFA requests by 70%Learn More ↗
“Fingerprint reduced MFA friction significantly, with ~70% of logins no longer requiring MFA again.”
Cloud Infrastructure Lead@Canadian Fintech Startup
Contact us_
Discover why fintech innovators trust Fingerprint
Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.