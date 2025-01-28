Fingerprint Blog

Fraudsters abuse referral programs to make money and obtain unfair discounts. Learn how you can detect and prevent referral fraud with Fingerprint in this step-by-step tutorial.
Card cracking is when fraudsters attempt to obtain valid credit card information that they can use to make unauthorized purchases. Learn how to build defenses against this threat.
Payment fraud can be a costly headache, but with the right tools and prevention techniques, you can prevent “friendly fraud” and third-party fraud.
Learn how reliable visitor identification enhances anti-fraud workflows for online payment transactions.
Catch friendly fraudsters red-handed with Fingerprint visitor IDs. Prove who really made that “unauthorized” purchase and stop chargeback abuse.
Learn about the rise of BNPL fraud and discover how retailers can protect themselves against fraudsters deploying common fraud techniques.
Use your own API keys in the Fingerprint Pro Android demo app to access identification data in your dashboard and explore your own historical device insights with our new Device Reputation Network.
Learn about the success of India's Unified Payments Interface, how it works, and its future globally.
Learn how review fraud hurts consumers and online marketplaces, how it happens, and ways to fight review fraud, including with a digital fingerprint.
Learn about the top 5 types of payment fraud in banking and financial services, and how to prevent them.
Learn about the different types of payment fraud and how you can use Fingerprint to stop them in this implementation guide.
Understand the 5 most common types e-commerce payment fraud and get prevention tips for e-commerce merchants and marketplaces.
Get updates about company news and new features of Fingerprint.