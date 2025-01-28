Fingerprint Blog

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January 28, 2025

Tutorial: How to protect your business from referral fraud

Fraudsters abuse referral programs to make money and obtain unfair discounts. Learn how you can detect and prevent referral fraud with Fingerprint in this step-by-step tutorial.

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Martin Capodici
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January 24, 2025

Tutorial: Credit card cracking explained — and how to prevent it

Card cracking is when fraudsters attempt to obtain valid credit card information that they can use to make unauthorized purchases. Learn how to build defenses against this threat.

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Martin Capodici
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January 9, 2025

Payment fraud prevention & solutions guide

Payment fraud can be a costly headache, but with the right tools and prevention techniques, you can prevent “friendly fraud” and third-party fraud.

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Evelyn Chea
Reducing payment fraud with reliable visitor identification
January 7, 2025

Tutorial: How to reduce payment fraud

Learn how reliable visitor identification enhances anti-fraud workflows for online payment transactions.

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Keshia Rose
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December 19, 2024

Building better chargeback cases with Fingerprint

Catch friendly fraudsters red-handed with Fingerprint visitor IDs. Prove who really made that “unauthorized” purchase and stop chargeback abuse.

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Keshia Rose
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December 18, 2024

Buy now, pay later fraud: What retailers need to know

Learn about the rise of BNPL fraud and discover how retailers can protect themselves against fraudsters deploying common fraud techniques.

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Evelyn Chea
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December 17, 2024

Unlock your own historical Android device insights with your API keys

Use your own API keys in the Fingerprint Pro Android demo app to access identification data in your dashboard and explore your own historical device insights with our new Device Reputation Network.

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Keshia Rose
Image for UPI India blog post
December 16, 2024

Will India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) success last?

Learn about the success of India's Unified Payments Interface, how it works, and its future globally.

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Valentin Vasilyev
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December 13, 2024

How to fight review fraud

Learn how review fraud hurts consumers and online marketplaces, how it happens, and ways to fight review fraud, including with a digital fingerprint.

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Martin Capodici
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December 11, 2024

Payment fraud prevention in banking & financial services

Learn about the top 5 types of payment fraud in banking and financial services, and how to prevent them.

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Evelyn Chea
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December 10, 2024

Step-by-step guide to payment fraud prevention with Fingerprint

Learn about the different types of payment fraud and how you can use Fingerprint to stop them in this implementation guide.

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Keshia Rose
Payment fraud trends + prevention tips for e-commerce
December 7, 2024

E-commerce fraud prevention: Payment fraud trends for online marketplaces

Understand the 5 most common types e-commerce payment fraud and get prevention tips for e-commerce merchants and marketplaces.

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Evelyn Chea
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