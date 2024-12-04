Fingerprint Blog

Find out what trends are shaping buy now, pay later and learn how to stay ahead of them to protect legitimate transactions from fraudsters targeting BNPL.
Fingerprint attributes 3,654% revenue growth to enterprise adoption and ease of integration.
Discover how to use Fingerprint’s most popular Smart Signals to prevent fraud and enhance user experiences by turning data into actionable insights.
Explore strategies for preventing chargeback fraud, including detection tools that identify fraudulent activities.
Learn how Fingerprint's Android Device Reputation Network enables developers to get crucial historical insights into any Android device.
Learn how to manage quick actions from bots and password managers while ensuring security through strategic visitor identification timing and fraud prevention techniques.
Learn how e-commerce retailers can protect customers (and their brand) from holiday fraud with our seasonal fraud prevention guide.
Check out the latest updates to Fingerprint's Dashboard, optimized for easier navigation for all users.
How and why fintechs should treat Apple’s privacy policies, including the Regulated Financial Services Disclosure, with the same care as government regulation — proper privacy in apps, properly disclosed, will prevent delisting.
Google announced plans to keep third-party cookies, which can post risks to data privacy. Here’s how to adjust and strengthen security measures.
In this demo, learn how Chromium extensions are unintentionally exposing an exploit that can be used to track a user’s activity across multiple websites.
Step-by-step instructions on how to integrate Fingerprint with Auth0 to prevent account takeovers. Assess device risk, trigger MFA smartly, and confirm authenticated sessions.
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