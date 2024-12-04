Fingerprint Blog

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Illustration of a desktop computer and a credit card depicting buy now, pay later payment methods
December 4, 2024

The impact of buy now, pay later trends on e-commerce fraud prevention

Find out what trends are shaping buy now, pay later and learn how to stay ahead of them to protect legitimate transactions from fraudsters targeting BNPL.

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Evelyn Chea
Deloitte Fast 500 2024 press release promo image
November 21, 2024

Fingerprint ranked No. 40 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology 500™

Fingerprint attributes 3,654% revenue growth to enterprise adoption and ease of integration.

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Evelyn Chea
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November 19, 2024

Unlocking the power of Smart Signals for fraud detection

Discover how to use Fingerprint’s most popular Smart Signals to prevent fraud and enhance user experiences by turning data into actionable insights.

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Keshia Rose
line illustration of credit card and currency on an orange background
November 15, 2024

Chargeback fraud prevention: Tactics and best practices

Explore strategies for preventing chargeback fraud, including detection tools that identify fraudulent activities.

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Evelyn Chea
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November 14, 2024

Introducing Fingerprint's Android Device Reputation Network for fraud detection

Learn how Fingerprint's Android Device Reputation Network enables developers to get crucial historical insights into any Android device.

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Valentin Vasilyev
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November 12, 2024

How to prevent fraud when milliseconds matter

Learn how to manage quick actions from bots and password managers while ensuring security through strategic visitor identification timing and fraud prevention techniques.

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Keshia Rose
retailer checklist
November 7, 2024

How online retailers can protect shoppers from holiday fraud

Learn how e-commerce retailers can protect customers (and their brand) from holiday fraud with our seasonal fraud prevention guide.

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Evelyn Chea
Dashboard improvements blog post image
November 7, 2024

Product update: Dashboard improvements for easier navigation

Check out the latest updates to Fingerprint's Dashboard, optimized for easier navigation for all users.

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Dusan Lilic
Apple privacy policy blog post header image
November 4, 2024

Building mobile fintech apps that meet Apple’s privacy policies

How and why fintechs should treat Apple’s privacy policies, including the Regulated Financial Services Disclosure, with the same care as government regulation — proper privacy in apps, properly disclosed, will prevent delisting.

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Evelyn Chea
Cookieless Future Trash Can
October 30, 2024

Beyond cookies: Navigating the future of device identification

Google announced plans to keep third-party cookies, which can post risks to data privacy. Here’s how to adjust and strengthen security measures.

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Evelyn Chea
Image for Chromium extensions timestamp leaks
October 30, 2024

Demo: Exploiting leaked timestamps from Google Chrome extensions

In this demo, learn how Chromium extensions are unintentionally exposing an exploit that can be used to track a user’s activity across multiple websites.

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Avi Wolicki
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October 10, 2024

Strengthening IAM login security against account takeovers

Step-by-step instructions on how to integrate Fingerprint with Auth0 to prevent account takeovers. Assess device risk, trigger MFA smartly, and confirm authenticated sessions.

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Keshia Rose
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