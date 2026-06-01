Valentin Vasilyev's Articles

Valentin is CTO and co-founder of Fingerprint, which started as an open-source project in 2012 under the former name of FingerprintJS, which still exists today. Fingerprint became a SaaS product in 2020 when co-founder and CEO Dan Pinto joined the company. Valentin has a 20+ year developer career as a polyglot programmer which includes expertise in Ruby-on-Rails and JavaScript. FingerprintJS began as a side project and turned into a full-time career, which now supports over 6,000 companies, 16% of the Top 500 websites, and an active GitHub community with over 24K stars.
The Fingerprint MCP Server connects any AI agent to your device intelligence data, enabling fraud teams to investigate suspicious activity, detect anomalies, and analyze events using natural language in seconds instead of hours.
Google’s IP Protection will change the game for fraud detection, with impacts on how businesses identify website visitors. Learn how masked IPs make traditional fraud detection tools less effective & how device intelligence can fill the gap.