Valentin Vasilyev's Articles

Co-founder & CTO

Valentin is CTO and co-founder of Fingerprint, which started as an open-source project in 2012 under the former name of FingerprintJS, which still exists today. Fingerprint became a SaaS product in 2020 when co-founder and CEO Dan Pinto joined the company. Valentin has a 20+ year developer career as a polyglot programmer which includes expertise in Ruby-on-Rails and JavaScript. FingerprintJS began as a side project and turned into a full-time career, which now supports over 6,000 companies, 16% of the Top 500 websites, and an active GitHub community with over 24K stars.