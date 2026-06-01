Valentin Vasilyev photo

Valentin Vasilyev

Role

Co-founder & CTO

Bio

Valentin is CTO and co-founder of Fingerprint, which started as an open-source project in 2012 under the former name of FingerprintJS, which still exists today. Fingerprint became a SaaS product in 2020 when co-founder and CEO Dan Pinto joined the company. Valentin has a 20+ year developer career as a polyglot programmer which includes expertise in Ruby-on-Rails and JavaScript. FingerprintJS began as a side project and turned into a full-time career, which now supports over 6,000 companies, 16% of the Top 500 websites, and an active GitHub community with over 24K stars.

Valentin Vasilyev Articles

Valentin Vasilyev's Articles

A browser window showing a webpage with AI assistant labels identifying ChatGPT and Claude as the visitors behind incoming requests.
June 1, 2026

From agents to assistants: identifying every AI visitor on your site

Spoofed AI assistant traffic is already bypassing most bot defenses. Fingerprint's new AI Assistant Detection verifies ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude at the edge — before your app code runs.

An AI agent uses the Fingerprint MCP Server to look for suspicious activity.
March 16, 2026

Introducing the Fingerprint MCP Server: the AI interface for device intelligence

The Fingerprint MCP Server connects any AI agent to your device intelligence data, enabling fraud teams to investigate suspicious activity, detect anomalies, and analyze events using natural language in seconds instead of hours.

From bots to agents: why identifying AI traffic with certainty matters
February 3, 2026

From bots to agents: why identifying AI traffic with certainty matters

AI agents are becoming first-class actors online. Learn why distinguishing authorized AI agents from malicious bots is critical for security, trust, and growth.

Image for BSL to MIT license change
October 24, 2025

FingerprintJS version 5.0 now MIT licensed

Fingerprint releases FingerprintJS v5.0 under the MIT license, making the world’s most popular browser fingerprinting library free and accessible for all developers.

Image for Google IP Protection blog post
July 2, 2025

Google's IP Protection & fraud prevention: What businesses need to know

Google’s IP Protection will change the game for fraud detection, with impacts on how businesses identify website visitors. Learn how masked IPs make traditional fraud detection tools less effective & how device intelligence can fill the gap.

Image for UPI India blog post
December 16, 2024

Will India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) success last?

Learn about the success of India's Unified Payments Interface, how it works, and its future globally.

Blog image for DRN 1.0
November 14, 2024

Introducing Fingerprint's Android Device Reputation Network for fraud detection

Learn how Fingerprint's Android Device Reputation Network enables developers to get crucial historical insights into any Android device.