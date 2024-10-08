Fingerprint Blog

Learn how you can identify all your visitors with maximum possible accuracy with the Fingerprint Fastly VCL integration in this quick implementation guide.
Learn how login security can be reinforced without additional user friction by going beyond passwords and adding device intelligence and multi-factor authentication.
Learn how to implement Fingerprint to prevent account takeover in this step-by-step guide.
Online marketplaces are prime targets for account takeover attacks. See how ID.me and Fingerprint work together to prevent ATO fraud.
Fingerprint’s product updates simplify fraud detection and prevention through unified analytics, advanced data visualization, and customizable threat scoring.
Learn how to prevent account takeover attacks with five key takeaways from the Gartner report.
Frictionless authentication minimizes the need for complex, repetitive steps, making logins easier for legitimate users. Discover how businesses can use passive verification methods to enhance user experience without compromising security.
With over 40K projects and 22K stars, FingerprintJS is one of the most popular and advanced browser fingerprinting libraries on GitHub. Check out some of the highlights over the past year in this post.
See how Fingerprint's device intelligence can help you identify and block brute force attempts, ensuring accounts stay secure while minimizing friction for legitimate users.
Food delivery services are a lucrative target for bad actors looking to commit fraud. We detail some of the risks in this post, along with recommended precautions to take.
Check out some of the new and enhanced Fingerprint capabilities released this past quarter that help you protect your apps and customers from emerging threats.
Elevate your cybersecurity with 6 essential bot detection tools. Learn how to shield your online presence from bots effectively.
Get updates about company news and new features of Fingerprint.