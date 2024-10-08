Fingerprint Blog

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Image for Fastly VCL blog
October 8, 2024

Identify 100% of your visitors with Fingerprint + Fastly

Learn how you can identify all your visitors with maximum possible accuracy with the Fingerprint Fastly VCL integration in this quick implementation guide.

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Juraj Uhlar
Image for boost login security blog
October 7, 2024

Boosting login security with more than just passwords

Learn how login security can be reinforced without additional user friction by going beyond passwords and adding device intelligence and multi-factor authentication.

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Keshia Rose
Blog image for ATO implementation guide
October 3, 2024

Implementation guide: Preventing account takeover with Fingerprint

Learn how to implement Fingerprint to prevent account takeover in this step-by-step guide.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Blog image for MRMC session highlights
October 2, 2024

ID.me & Fingerprint: How to protect customer accounts without impacting UX

Online marketplaces are prime targets for account takeover attacks. See how ID.me and Fingerprint work together to prevent ATO fraud.

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Evelyn Chea
Image for customizable insights product update
October 1, 2024

Understand site visitors: Customizable insights from Fingerprint

Fingerprint’s product updates simplify fraud detection and prevention through unified analytics, advanced data visualization, and customizable threat scoring.

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Richard Melick
Image for Gartner ATO blog
September 30, 2024

Protecting against account takeover: Gartner report on strengthening data security

Learn how to prevent account takeover attacks with five key takeaways from the Gartner report.

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Richard Melick
Image for frictionless authentication guide blog post
September 27, 2024

How frictionless authentication enhances security and UX

Frictionless authentication minimizes the need for complex, repetitive steps, making logins easier for legitimate users. Discover how businesses can use passive verification methods to enhance user experience without compromising security.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Image for FPJS year in review post
September 18, 2024

FingerprintJS: Year in review

With over 40K projects and 22K stars, FingerprintJS is one of the most popular and advanced browser fingerprinting libraries on GitHub. Check out some of the highlights over the past year in this post.

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Catherine Woneis
Prevent brute force attacks tutorial image
September 17, 2024

Tutorial: How to protect accounts from brute force attacks

See how Fingerprint's device intelligence can help you identify and block brute force attempts, ensuring accounts stay secure while minimizing friction for legitimate users.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Image depicting a moped with a stylized food delivery bag.
September 4, 2024

Protect your slice of the (pizza) pie: Preventing account security fraud in food delivery services

Food delivery services are a lucrative target for bad actors looking to commit fraud. We detail some of the risks in this post, along with recommended precautions to take.

Catherine Woneis photo
Catherine Woneis
Image for product pulse blog post August 2024
September 3, 2024

Webinar recap: Exploring the latest enhancements to Fingerprint's device intelligence capabilities

Check out some of the new and enhanced Fingerprint capabilities released this past quarter that help you protect your apps and customers from emerging threats.

Richard Melick photo
Richard Melick
Image depicting multiple bots
August 29, 2024

6 bot detection tools to enhance online security

Elevate your cybersecurity with 6 essential bot detection tools. Learn how to shield your online presence from bots effectively.

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Evelyn Chea
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