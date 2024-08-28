Fingerprint Blog

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Understand Your Account Takeover Risks
August 28, 2024

[WEBINAR] User Experience Under Siege: Understand Your Account Takeover Risks

Join us as we explore the world of account takeovers, the impact this rising trend of attack is having on business, and the various technologies and solutions enterprises can explore to protect their users, business, and brand.

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Fingerprint
Abstract illustration for 5 emerging fraud trends and how fintechs and banks can combat them
August 22, 2024

5 emerging fraud trends: How fintechs and banks can combat them

Fraudsters constantly evolve their schemes to go undetected. Learn about current fraud trends and understand how banks can protect themselves and their customers.

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Evelyn Chea
Digital identity management blog post
August 15, 2024

Digital identity management: What it is, why it's essential, and best practices

Unlock the fundamentals of digital identity management, understand its importance, and discover the top best practices for your security.

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Evelyn Chea
quarterly product update
August 15, 2024

[WEBINAR] Fingerprint Product Pulse: Quarterly Product Update

Watch our quarterly series where we will unveil our latest innovations, offer in-depth insights into the device intelligence space, and give you face time with product leaders and experts.

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Fingerprint
RBI blog post
August 13, 2024

How banks, fintechs & NBFCs can navigate India’s increasing regulatory pressures

Learn more about the recent actions by the Reserve Bank of India, KYC compliance requirements, and strategies fintechs can use to manage the regulatory landscape in India.

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Evelyn Chea
E-commerce webinar blog image
August 5, 2024

E-commerce fraud prevention: Key takeaways from the webinar

Learn about the most common types of e-commerce fraud and steps retailers can take to detect and prevent them — while preserving a smooth experience for customers.

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Evelyn Chea
Header image for ATO examples blog post
July 24, 2024

Account takeover examples to learn from — and how to prevent them

Learn how account takeover has impacted businesses in the real world, the precautions to take to prevent it, and the tools to detect it.

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Keshia Rose
Linked data and fraud flagging product update
July 11, 2024

Enhance fraud prevention with updatable events and fraud flags

Use Fingerprint to enrich identification events and tailor Suspect Scores for adaptive fraud prevention.

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Keshia Rose
enhance fraud prevention strategies
July 10, 2024

[WEBINAR] Unlock the Power of Smart Signals and Enhance Your Fraud Prevention Strategies

In this on-demand webinar, we show you how to take advantage of these signals to protect your business and avoid fraudsters.

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Keshia Rose
How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Vue Application
July 2, 2024

How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Vue Application

Shield your site from fraud with browser fingerprinting. Integrate Fingerprint's SDKs into your Vue app for enhanced security.

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Samuel Umoren
How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Angular Application
June 25, 2024

How to Integrate Fingerprinting Into Your Angular Application

Shield your site from fraud with browser fingerprinting. Easily integrate it into Angular with Fingerprint's SDKs.

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Aniket Bhattacharyea
Smart Signals: Be smart about preventing account takeovers (ATO)
June 24, 2024

Smart Signals: Be smart about preventing account takeovers (ATO)

Prevent account takeovers with Fingerprint's Smart Signals, which can detect bots, tampered browsers, spoofed IP geolocations, and more.

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Evelyn Chea
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