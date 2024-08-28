Fingerprint Blog

Join us as we explore the world of account takeovers, the impact this rising trend of attack is having on business, and the various technologies and solutions enterprises can explore to protect their users, business, and brand.
Fraudsters constantly evolve their schemes to go undetected. Learn about current fraud trends and understand how banks can protect themselves and their customers.
Unlock the fundamentals of digital identity management, understand its importance, and discover the top best practices for your security.
Watch our quarterly series where we will unveil our latest innovations, offer in-depth insights into the device intelligence space, and give you face time with product leaders and experts.
Learn more about the recent actions by the Reserve Bank of India, KYC compliance requirements, and strategies fintechs can use to manage the regulatory landscape in India.
Learn about the most common types of e-commerce fraud and steps retailers can take to detect and prevent them — while preserving a smooth experience for customers.
Learn how account takeover has impacted businesses in the real world, the precautions to take to prevent it, and the tools to detect it.
Use Fingerprint to enrich identification events and tailor Suspect Scores for adaptive fraud prevention.
In this on-demand webinar, we show you how to take advantage of these signals to protect your business and avoid fraudsters.
Shield your site from fraud with browser fingerprinting. Integrate Fingerprint's SDKs into your Vue app for enhanced security.
Shield your site from fraud with browser fingerprinting. Easily integrate it into Angular with Fingerprint's SDKs.
Prevent account takeovers with Fingerprint's Smart Signals, which can detect bots, tampered browsers, spoofed IP geolocations, and more.
Get updates about company news and new features of Fingerprint.