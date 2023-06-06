[VIDEO] Fingerprint Smart Signals overview

June 6, 2023
Kevin Roy photo
Kevin RoySr. Product Marketing Manager
June 6, 2023

Video transcript:

Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform built for high-scale web and mobile applications.

It achieves 99.5% accuracy in identifying online visitors – with a fast response that enables real-time decisioning, and high-quality, detailed data that let’s you build smarter actions.

Only Fingerprint has Smart Signals.

These are advanced indicators that provide better and more detailed data for machine learning and other processing. Let’s see how just a couple of these signals work.

The Fingerprint Browser bot detection Smart Signal identifies bot traffic in real-time on your website or mobile device. It can distinguish between real users and friendly SEO bots vs. malicious bots so that you can take appropriate action.

The Fingerprint IP blocklist matching Smart Signal checks IP addresses against a database of blocked addresses. It can detect known anonymizing services, and allow you to lock out malicious actors.

To get started with the most trusted device intelligence platform, visit our website, and check out the demonstrations and use cases, or start a free trial, and experience all the features of Fingerprint with your own web and mobile applications.

Thanks for watching.

batteries falling to reveal light
June 6, 2023

Uncover the true intentions of your anonymous visitors with Smart Signals

Smart Signals offer real-time actionable device intelligence-based insights that help you identify every user accurately.

smart signals logo
June 6, 2023

Fingerprint Launches Smart Signals to Fight and Prevent Fraud

With the new capabilities, Fingerprint provides high-quality, accurate data to reveal the true intentions of every visitor, even if they’re anonymous

smart signals webinar invite
June 6, 2023

[WEBINAR] Smart Signals: outwit fraud with real-time, actionable device intelligence

Save your spot for our webinar on June 27 to get a guided tour of our new feature set, Smart Signals, to identify all of your users and more.

