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Kevin Roy

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Contributing Writer

Kevin Roy Articles

Kevin Roy's Articles

mobile smart signals
July 31, 2023

Mobile fraud prevention: Our latest Smart Signals

Six additional Smart Signals highlighting Fingerprint’s mobile capabilities have been released.

smart signals webinar invite
June 27, 2023

[WEBINAR] Smart Signals: Outwit fraud with real-time device intelligence

In this recorded webinar you'll get a guided tour of our new feature set, Smart Signals, to identify all of your users and more.

batteries falling to reveal light
June 6, 2023

Uncover intentions of anonymous visitors with Smart Signals

Smart Signals offer real-time actionable device intelligence-based insights that help you identify every user accurately.

[VIDEO] Fingerprint Smart Signals overview
June 6, 2023

[VIDEO] Fingerprint Smart Signals overview

Get a quick overview of Fingerprint Smart Signals in this informative overview video.

marketing Attribution Image
February 1, 2023

Improve marketing attribution with device identification

Explore the ROAS method and various marketing attribution models, and how device identification can improve marketing accuracy.

Unique and Anonymous Visitors Image
January 13, 2023

How to Identify Anonymous Website Visitors

Anonymous visitors shield their identity to leave no identifiers, such as IP address or browser type. We explain how to accurately identify anonymous visitors.

BotD Image
November 10, 2022

Detect sophisticated bots with BotD by Fingerprint

Recap of the BotD Webinar: Discover challenges and advancements in bot detection technology.

bot detection webinar
November 2, 2022

[WEBINAR] Product Launch: Detect Bots in Real-Time with BotD

Join our CTO and Head of Product as they explore advanced bot detection technologies in our latest webinar.

SDK Libraries Hexagon Image
October 14, 2022

Announcing our SDK Libraries

Discover the range of SDKs and libraries supported by Fingerprint, essential for our Pro customers and open-source users.

cloudflare integration wizard
September 23, 2022

Announcing our Cloudflare Integration Wizard

Discover the benefits of Fingerprint’s Cloudflare integration and how it simplifies setting up fraud protection.

mobile phone illustration
September 1, 2022

New: Fingerprint Pro for iOS 2.0

Fingerprint for iOS version 2.0 is here with more features and upgrades—learn what’s new and improved.