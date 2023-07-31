Kevin Roy's Articles

Six additional Smart Signals highlighting Fingerprint’s mobile capabilities have been released.
In this recorded webinar you'll get a guided tour of our new feature set, Smart Signals, to identify all of your users and more.
Smart Signals offer real-time actionable device intelligence-based insights that help you identify every user accurately.
Get a quick overview of Fingerprint Smart Signals in this informative overview video.
Explore the ROAS method and various marketing attribution models, and how device identification can improve marketing accuracy.
Anonymous visitors shield their identity to leave no identifiers, such as IP address or browser type. We explain how to accurately identify anonymous visitors.
Recap of the BotD Webinar: Discover challenges and advancements in bot detection technology.
Join our CTO and Head of Product as they explore advanced bot detection technologies in our latest webinar.
Discover the range of SDKs and libraries supported by Fingerprint, essential for our Pro customers and open-source users.
Discover the benefits of Fingerprint’s Cloudflare integration and how it simplifies setting up fraud protection.
Fingerprint for iOS version 2.0 is here with more features and upgrades—learn what’s new and improved.