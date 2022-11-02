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November 2, 2022

[WEBINAR] Product Launch: Detect Bots in Real-Time with BotD

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Kevin RoyContributing Writer
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bot detection webinar

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Over 50% of all web traffic is automated and, while not all automated traffic is bad, malicious bots are costly, can emulate human behavior, and can go easily undetected by firewalls and server-side tools.

BotD by Fingerprint is our newest product designed to take our learnings and expertise in device identification and browser fingerprinting and apply them to real-time bot detection. Watch the webinar launch of BotD: Product Launch: Detect Bots in Real-Time with BotD.

Watch our CTO/Co-founder Valentin Vasilyev and Head of Product Jack Spirou dive into the nuances of bot detection and how BotD by Fingerprint excels at detecting sophisticated bots that otherwise would go undetected by traditional means of detection.

We will also give a live product demo, so don’t miss out! Register below to save your spot and prepare your questions for the Q&A at the end of the webinar!

Watch the recording!

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