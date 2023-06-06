[WEBINAR] Smart Signals: outwit fraud with real-time, actionable device intelligence

June 6, 2023
smart signals webinar invite

Web services are increasingly unable to keep up with sophisticated fraud. Real-time, actionable intelligence is needed for fraud-fighting teams to adapt.

With the new Fingerprint Smart Signals, you can quickly identify traffic intent on carrying out fraudulent activity. The signals include:

  • Browser bot detection
  • Incognito mode detection
  • IP geolocation
  • VPN detection
  • Browser tamper detection

Join our upcoming webinar on June 27, 2023 at 1:30 ET with our Head of Product, Jack Spirou to learn how our beta customers are already reducing fraud with Smart Signals, and get a guided tour of the new capabilities. You’ll learn how to:

  • Identify illegitimate users
  • Guard against sophisticated bots
  • Better inform your existing models

Register now

