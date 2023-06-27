Web services are increasingly unable to keep up with sophisticated fraud. Real-time, actionable intelligence is needed for fraud-fighting teams to adapt.
With the new Fingerprint Smart Signals, you can quickly identify traffic intent on carrying out fraudulent activity. The signals include:
- Browser bot detection
- Incognito mode detection
- IP geolocation
- VPN detection
- Browser tamper detection
Watch the recorded webinar with our Head of Product, Jack Spirou to learn how our customers are already reducing fraud with Smart Signals, and get a guided tour of the new capabilities. You’ll learn how to:
- Identify illegitimate users
- Guard against sophisticated bots
- Better inform your existing models