Web services are increasingly unable to keep up with sophisticated fraud. Real-time, actionable intelligence is needed for fraud-fighting teams to adapt.

With the new Fingerprint Smart Signals, you can quickly identify traffic intent on carrying out fraudulent activity. The signals include:

Browser bot detection

Incognito mode detection

IP geolocation

VPN detection

Browser tamper detection

Watch the recorded webinar with our Head of Product, Jack Spirou to learn how our customers are already reducing fraud with Smart Signals, and get a guided tour of the new capabilities. You’ll learn how to: