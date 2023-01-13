Kevin Roy's Articles

Kevin Roy photo

Unique and Anonymous Visitors Image
January 13, 2023

Why does identifying anonymous and unique website visitors matter?

Unique visitors are when someone who has visited a website or application in a specific time period. Anonymous visitors shield their identity to leave no identifiers, such as IP address or browser type. Google Analytics often leaves gaps when identifying returning unique visitors over an extended period of time as well as anonymous users. We explain the benefits of accurately identifying unique and anonymous visitors.

  • Fingerprinting